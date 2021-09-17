Protect your home: Flume 2 Smart Water Monitor/Leak Detector now $129 (Reg. $199)

The official Flume Amazon storefront is now offering its Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor and Water Leak Detector for $129 shipped after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly $199, this is more than 35% off the going rate, $20 below our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. The peace of mind inducing kit provides 24/7 monitoring of your home with real-time leak notifications to your smartphone and more. The Flume app also helps to reduce bills with water use insight data and the ability to create “water use budgets that use smart alerts to notify you of potential water leaks and waste.” It also installs “in minutes” with no “pipe cutting, no wiring, [and] no appointments.” Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can achieve similar results with this 3-pack of Govee WiFi Water Sensors. Coming in at $54 shipped, these ones will also provide real-time notifications of water leaks in three different places around your home or office. Just don’t expect to get the insight data and as much information to reduce your water bills as the Flume system.

Smart home deals don’t stop there though. We also have Treatlife outdoor smart plugs, light strips, and more from $16 as well as deals on the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, all of these eufyCam 2C Pro systems with HomeKit Secure Video, and offers on the Philips Hue HomeKit Outdoor Motion Sensors. Head over to our smart home deal hub for even more discounts.

24/7 SMART WATER LEAK DETECTOR: Flume’s smart water leak detection technology is always on guard alerting you to water leaks inside the home as well as in your lawn or garden. Gain peace of mind whether you’re at home or away with water leak alerts delivered directly to your phone via the Flume Water app. Stop water leaks and protect your home today with Flume.

SMART WATER USAGE MONITORING: Dig up the details your standard water bill doesn’t with Flume’s smart water monitoring technology. Flume delivers detailed water use insight data directly to your smartphone so you’re always in the know. Take the guessing game out of your water usage and take control to reduce waste and conserve water

