This USB-C rechargeable water flosser just fell to under $19 Prime shipped (30% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 254,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter USB-C Water Flosser for $18.89 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical rate of $26, today’s offer shaves over $7 off and comes within $0.60 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you want take oral hygiene to the next level, flossing is a great place to start. Thankfully this gadget lets you easily add this task to your daily mouth care regimen without breaking the bank. It features an IPX7 waterproof design, 2000mAh battery, and USB-C charging. You’ll also get a variety of attachments that include standard, periodontal, and tongue scraper tips. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to also upgrade to Oral-B’s 3D White Action Power Toothbrush at $6 Prime shipped. Believe it or not, this highly-affordable solution is ready to polish “stains away with 14,000 strokes per minute.” With well over 20,000 reviews, this unit is rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars.

Other home upgrades worth checking our include this 8-pack of best-selling LED camping lanterns at $4 each alongside a bundle of six utility knives and 20 replacement blades for under $7 Prime shipped. Oh, and let’s not forget that you can grab 40 single-use electrolyte drink tablets at $11.50 in addition to this 100-pound weight set for $94.50 shipped.

Dr. Meter USB-C Water Flosser features:

  • Give yourself a healthy, radiant smile each day! In light of different expectations, this cordless dental irrigator allows users to choose from 4 flossing modes (normal, soft, pulse, and DIY). Keep the M button pressed in DIY mode until find your favored water pressure, then the teeth cleaner will remember and auto enter the same state once you reenter the DIY mode.
  • Thanks to excellent waterproofing grade, the water flosser can be safely used in a bathroom, even in the shower. Moreover, its built-in 2000mAh lithium battery comes with a protective board for added safety, which can last at least 20 days of continuous use (3 times/day) after a full charge via provided USB-C cable. The charging port is covered with a silicon lid to prevent it from water and dust.

