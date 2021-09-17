Score eight best-selling LED camping lanterns at $4 each (Save 42%)

Amazon is offering eight Vont LED Camping Lanterns for $32.49 shipped once the on-page 35% off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, this bundle usually sells for $56, leaving you with over $23 off. Today’s offer marks the second-best price we’ve tracked per lantern in over a year. It doesn’t matter if you’re planning a camping trip or simply want to be prepared for when a power outage strikes, this bundle of Vont LED lanterns will do the trick. You’ll get a total of eight lanterns, each of which is waterproof and powered by included AA batteries that can last up to 90 hours before needing to be swapped out. I personally keep lanterns around the house like this and they’ve come in handy on countless occasions. While reviews for this specific bundle are still rolling in, these lanterns actually top Amazon’s best-seller list with an average 4.4/5 star rating from nearly 40,000 reviewers.

Alternatively, you could grab a couple of EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $6 Prime shipped to spend a lot less cash. While these arguably won’t distribute light as nicely as the lanterns above, they are bound to come in handy when looking for something in dark or dimly-lit areas. Each unit features a metal construction with an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

Why stop there when we’ve got several more deals you may be interested in? Examples include six utility knives with 20 replacement blades for under $7 Prime shipped, this Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Power Pack at $43.50, and even 20% off Treatlife outdoor smart plugs, light strips, and more. Finally, be sure to check out Govee’s latest sale to take up to $50 off.

Vont LED Camping Lantern features:

Bright & Lasting: Equipped with 30 crazy bright LEDs, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room.

Compact & Lightweight: Collapsible design that reduces or increases the light as you collapse or expand the lantern. When collapsed it’s as small as your phone. Easily fits in your backpack or emergency kit.

Waterproof: Constructed with aircraft grade materials: your lantern is able to survive a 10-foot drop and being temporarily submerged under water.

