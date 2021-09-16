This 100-pound weight set will keep you fit during winter at under $99 shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the BalanceFrom 100-pound Vinyl Standard Weight Set for $98.78 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. With cold weather around the corner, it will be tempting to stay cooped up at home and lose track of your fitness goals. Thankfully, building out your home gym is a great way to remedy that. This weight set includes not only 100-pounds of weights, but also a 5-foot barbell and spring locks. Included weights are distributed across two 25-, 15-, and 10-pound sizes. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Reinvest today’s savings when you put them towards Marcy’s Flat Weight Bench at $55. It can uphold 600 pounds of weight and offers a compact design that will free up space for other equipment. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by well over 13,000 Amazon shoppers.

BalanceFrom 100-pound Vinyl Standard Weight Set features:

100 lbs vinyl weight set with barbell and spring locks

Barbell: 5ft long, 1″ diameter

Vinyl Coated. Weights feature vinyl exterior, cement filling

3 sets of balanced weights which include two 10 lbs, two 15 lbs and two 25 lbs weights

Comes with Barbell. Comes with Spring Clip Collars

