Under $7 Prime shipped scores six utility knives and 20 replacement blades (All-time low)

DOWELL TOOLS (96% lifetime positive feedback from 2,700+) via Amazon is offering six of its Utility Knives with 20 replacement blades for $6.85 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this kit usually sells for around $10, which leaves you with over 31% in savings while also offering up the lowest price we’ve tracked. If your home is anything like mine, deliveries arrive just about each and every day. In the past I used to have to get creative when opening boxes, but now I have several utility knives sprinkled throughout the house. This has been a game changer since I never have to wander very far in order to find a razor-sharp blade to open up and tear down each box right after I receive it. With this kit you’ll get six handles and 20 replacement blades, each of which have seven pre-cut sections that easily snap away to reveal yet another sharp edge. Ratings are still pouring in, but so far this set rests at 5/5 stars and DOWELL is a reputable brand.

Reduce spending a bit when you opt for the best-selling X-Acto Precision Knife at $5 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll only get one handle, a single blade, and that this offering is made with crafting in mind instead of opening boxes. That being said, it does cost less and is backed by nearly 25,000 Amazon reviews that average out to 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re at it, don’t forget that Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife is down to $16.50 Prime shipped. And for big projects, you can currently grab SKIL’s 10-inch table saw at $299 in addition to CRAFTSMAN’s 450-piece mechanics tool set for $218. Finally, be sure to check out our recent coverage of Gerber Zilch and Kershaw Downforce.

DOWELL Utility Knife features:

Aluminium Handle: Sturdy, durable, lightweight, comfortable grip, anti-slip, labor saving. Snap-off slot and pocket clip is built in tail cap, convenience. Oxidation treated color surface, fine polished and anti-corrosion, not easy to fade and scratch.

SK5 Blade: 9mm snap-off blade, blackened, sharp and durable, not easy to rust. 30 degree tip design for precision works. 7 pre-cut sections for easy to snap away.

Auto-lock & smooth-slide mechanism: Retracting the blade extra smoothly for any suitable length with one hand, and auto-lock the blade at the position for safety cutting and avoid falling off.

