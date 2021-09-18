It’s hard to beat this 66-foot fairy string light kit at $7.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback from 44,000+) via Amazon is offering its 66-foot Fairy String Light Kit for $7.69 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 off the typical rate there and is within $0.69 of the lowest price we have tracked. Quickly add some ambiance to any room with this 66-foot fairy string light kit. With 200 LEDs positioned throughout, you’ll find a light about every four inches. This versatile strand will also come in handy for dressing up your space throughout holidays, parties, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If a few dusk-to-dawn night lights would be a better fit, this 4-pack will only set you back $8 Prime shipped. Each one wields a sensor that will automatically turn them on once nighttime arrives. You’ll spend about $2 per light, which is a value that’s pretty hard to beat given their automated capabilities. More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Other home-friendly upgrades currently on sale include this USB-C rechargeable water flosser at under $19 Prime shipped in addition to eight best-selling LED camping lanterns at $4 each. You can also snag six utility knives with 20 replacement blades for under $7. Oh, and let’s not forget that this 39-inch folding desk is just $33 shipped.

Upgraded with an on and off button: A newly added on and off switch means you will not have to deal with having to plug and unplug power cords. Our string lights feature 3 strands of lights unlike others. Expertly crafted with energy efficient copper wires which are fully waterproof and do not overheat.

Shapeable, wrappable & durable: Our fairy lights easily wrap around your patio furniture, curtains, wall décor, art, furniture, trees and bushes to add just the right touch without breaking, warping or leaving hot spots. Our string lights are 66 ft long and has 200 LEDs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!