A 39-inch folding desk for $33 shipped? It doesn’t get much better than that (40% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 134,000+) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE 39-inch Folding Desk for $32.99 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have the flexibility to work from anywhere, why not take full advantage of that with a foldable desk that can travel with you? This unit expands to create a 39-inch surface that’s bound to make remote work days more comfortable. Once you’re ready to move on, this unit can be easily folded to fit well in a wide variety of vehicles. Four hooks can be found along each side, making it a cinch to stow headphones, earbuds, and the list goes on. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you decide to stick with your current setup, this under-desk headphone holder might be worth grabbing at $6 Prime shipped. It can keep not just one, but two pairs of headphones nearby. Best of all, you can mount it using included screws or double-sided adhesive tape. More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not also add this $18 gumball machine to your desk? You can also bag an all-metal cardioid condenser microphone kit for $17.50 Prime shipped, one of Dell’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitors at $285, and even a HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse for $25. Oh, and don’t forget to check out MoKo’s new aluminum headphone holder with space for a glass of water and earbuds.

VASAGLE 39-inch Folding Desk features:

  • Add the adjustable feet, unfold the frame, snap in the tabletop, hang up the hooks, and you’re done. Yup—that’s it. Setting up this computer desk might just be the easiest thing you do all week
  • Need a desk to get work done, but are short on space? Simply close up this folding writing desk when not in use and you’ll have your space back, making it ideal for small nooks or bedroom offices

