Feast during your break with this 24-liter lunch bag and 40-can cooler at $15 (Save 50%)

AstroAI Corporation (99% lifetime positive feedback from 33,000+) via Amazon is offering its 24-Liter Lunch Bag/40-Can Cooler for $15 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $30, today’s deal does in fact shave 50% off while also beating the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been using the same lunch box for a while, today’s offer could signal that it is time for a refresh. This affordable option boasts a spacious 24-liter design that can also be used to keep up to 40 cans of your favorite beverage cool. With this much space, you’ll be able to easily pack plenty of goodies to hunger at bay, even during long work days. You’ll also benefit from a waterproof design that’s ready to put a stop to potential leakage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

AstroAI 24-Liter Lunch Bag/40-Can Cooler features:

Sufficient Capacity: 13.78in*11.02in*11.02in. The maximum capacity is 24L, enough to store 40 cans (330ml), or your lunch, including sandwiches, salads, snacks, drinks and fruits, anything you like.

Strong Insulation: The superior insulation is made of 8mm EPE foam that can keep foods and drinks cool or warm longer. High sealing performance locks the original temperature of items in a period.

