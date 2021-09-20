This $14 metal LED desk lamp wields haptics, USB, custom color temps, brightness, and more

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Metal LED Desk Lamp for $13.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $3 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and matches the lowest price we have tracked just once before. This lamp sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. Unlike much of the competition, there aren’t dedicated brightness levels. This allows you to smoothly dial in a custom setting and it will even be remembered between power cycles. Color temperature can also be adjusted between 2700K and 6500K. This offering also wields haptics, with “a slight vibration [that] can be felt when the brightness [and] color temperature reach the maximum [or] minimum value.” Buyers will also garner a USB port with 2.4A charging capabilities. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not use a smidgen of today’s savings to grab these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for dusting and cleaning your desk along with almost any other surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also add a brilliant and protective shine.

Other upgrades that could serve as a nice desk upgrade include the latest EPOS B20 USB microphone at $169, the Amazon Echo Show 8 for a low of $64, and even Elgato’s Ring Light at $153. Oh, and if you’d like a headlamp for dimly-lit projects or outdoor fitness activities, this offering just fell under $5 Prime shipped.

MoKo Metal LED Desk Lamp features:

It generates soft, non-flickering light. Simply long press the button to adjust the brightness and color temperature (2700-6500K) for work, study, reading or relaxing needs. A slight vibration can be felt when the brightness/color temperature reaching to the max/min value.

Recharge via the built-in 5V/2.4A USB output. Perfect for charging iPhone android smartphones, tablets, cameras or ipods, convenient to keep your devices within reach while charging.

