Don’t pay full price for Brita Replacement Water Filters, this 3-pack is just $7 (Reg. $14+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBrita
Reg. $14+ $7

Amazon is now offering a 3-pack of Brita Standard Replacement Water Filters for $7.13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. Then cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $14.50 or so, this is about 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find as well as being a perfect opportunity to stock up while they are on sale. These filters are compatible with all Brita pitchers and dispensers outside of the Stream models. “Switch to Brita and you can save money and replace 1800 single-use plastic bottles a year.” Rated 4+ stars from over 65,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s lead deal is well under the $12.50 the 2-pack sells for right now and is easily the best we can find. If you’re a Brita user, and whether your filters are ready to be replaced or not, you might as well have some at the ready so you don’t get stuck paying full price when the time comes. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for more kitchen deals and household essentials. We spotted a solid offer on the Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer this morning just after Amazon launched its wide-ranging Gold Box snack and protein sale from $8. Just make sure you dive into our coverage of the new (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers while you’re at it. 

More on the Brita Standard Replacement Water Filters:

Enjoy BPA free Brita Standard Replacement Filters made to fit all Brita pitchers and dispensers except Brita Stream pitchers. Only Brita filters are certified to reduce Chlorine (taste and odor), Copper, Mercury, Zinc and Cadmium. Contaminants reduced may not be in all users’ water. A pull top cap makes filter change quick and easy with no pre-soaking necessary in order to enjoy great-tasting, filtered water in minutes. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Brita

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Motorola Android smartphones on sale at Amazon: Moto On...
Feast during your break with this 24-liter lunch bag an...
Roku Ultra 4K streamer with AirPlay 2 arrives within $1...
This $14 metal LED desk lamp wields haptics, USB, custo...
Take mobile gaming next level: PowerA MOGA XP5-A Blueto...
Latest EPOS B20 USB microphone upgrades your audio setu...
Thank Bezos for this 42% discount on Amazon’s Ech...
Under $5 lights up projects and outdoor activities with...
Show More Comments

Related

ROCKPALS’ 200W solar panel has 18W USB-C to run off-grid spaces at $300, more New Green Deals

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Three Kingdoms Warlord, Sendmate, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Motorola Android smartphones on sale at Amazon: Moto One Ace $330, razr $400 off, more

From $160 Learn More
50% off

Feast during your break with this 24-liter lunch bag and 40-can cooler at $15 (Save 50%)

$15 Learn More
From $29

Roku Ultra 4K streamer with AirPlay 2 arrives within $1 of low at $60 (30% off), more from $29

Save 30% Learn More
All-time low

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch lasts 18 days on a single charge at low of $150 (Reg. up to $180)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Architectural Digest magazine lands on your doorstep for 1-year at $4.50 (Reg. up to $30)

$4.50 Learn More
Reg. $129

Apple Pencil 2 drops to $110 just in time for iPad mini’s launch on Friday (Reg. $129)

$110 Learn More