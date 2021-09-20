Bring a Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer indoors this fall for $140 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $300 and currently on sale for $280 new at Amazon, refurbished models fetch around $228 there with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. It is also $20 below our previous refurbished mention. Alongside the included Foodi thermometer for the perfect cook, you’re looking at a family-ready grilling surface with a 4-quart air fryer and the ability to roast, bake, dehydrate, and more. You’ll also find a unique smoke control system for bringing the grill indoors this fall so you can get the temperatures up to 500-degrees to get that perfect sear. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you can do without the indoor grilling surface, check out the Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven at $115 shipped. This one will save you cash and provide an even larger countertop cooker with rotisserie functions, and a 4+ star rating from over 20,000 Amazon customers. Otherwise, hit up this ongoing deal on the Dash Everyday Deluxe Griddle at $50 (matching the Amazon all-time low).

Be sure to dive into this morning’s Amazon Gold Box Muscle Milk protein and snacks sale from $8. The  swing bye our home goods guide for deals on furniture upgrades, kitchenware, lighting, utensils, home office gear, and much more including eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum, the Crate & Barrel x Shinola Detroit collection, and iRobot’s “smartest robot vacuum to date,” among others. 

More on the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill:

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Smart Cook System. The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer. Perfectly cook food on the inside to your desired doneness and char grill every side with 500F Cyclonic Grilling Technology and the Smart Cook System. 500F cyclonic air and the 500F grill grate combine to give you delicious char grilled marks and flavors. 

