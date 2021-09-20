Ditch plastic for glass with this 24-piece food storage set at under $34 (Save 20%)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback from 93,000+) via Amazon is offering the FineDine 24-piece Glass Food Storage Container Set for $33.81 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If your food storage containers have seen better days, now is a good time to refresh with this glass set. You’ll get 12 containers paired with locking lids that create an airtight seal to keep leftovers fresher for a longer period of time. Each unit is comprised of borosilicate transparent glass and is able to tolerate rapid temperature changes that will never lead to “warping or cracking.” These won’t stain or absorb odors either, making this a long-term investment that’s built to last. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want to reduce spending? If so, you could grab Rubbermaid’s 12-piece Plastic Container Set at $25 Prime shipped instead. You’ll only get six containers, which is half of what you get with the deal above. Bear in mind that each unit is made of plastic instead of glass, which arguably won’t be as premium as the discounted option above.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to swing by our home goods guide to see what else is currently on sale. Recent and notable additions include this 24-liter lunch bag and 40-can cooler at $15, a metal LED desk for $14, and three Brita Replacement Water Filters at $7. Oh, and don’t forget that this refurbished Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer is down to $140.

FineDine 24-piece Glass Food Storage Container Set features:

24-PIECE SET: 12 Containers with 12 lids with various sizes and shapes for meal prep, storage leftovers, and all food storage needs. Set includes: 2 (12 oz), 1 (21.5 oz) 1 (35oz ) 2 (11 oz) 1 (17.5 oz) 1 (27 oz) 2 (13.5 oz) 1 (21.5 oz) 1 (32 oz) lids included.

PREMIUM GLASS: Crafted of borosilicate transparent glass, containers tolerate rapid temperature changes, never warping or cracking. Entirely safe to transfer from freezer to oven in instants. Glass containers won’t absorb stains or smells, making it the perfect choice for acidic foods. Glossy surface maintains the tastiness of food for long periods of time.

SAFE AND FRIENDLY: As opposed to plastic, glass is friendly to the environment and free of chemicals. Hot foods can be transferred directly to the containers, as no chemicals will leech into the food. Lids are crafted of BPA-free plastic, making them a safe choice.

