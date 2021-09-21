Surprise the family with Arcade1UP’s 12-in-1 PAC-MAN Legacy arcade cabinet at $150 off

Walmart is currently offering the Arcade1UP PAC-MAN Legacy 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $299 shipped. That’s down from around $450 or so, marking the best price we’ve tracked and the best available. This classically inspired arcade cabinet comes jam-packed with a dozen classic games including the original PAC-MAN, PAC-MANIA, Super PAC-MAN, Galaga, Dig Dug, and more! Standing 4-feet tall, it makes an impressive addition to any room of the home with a 17-inch LCD screen and light-up PAC-MAN marquee. And of course, no quarters are required for the hours of fun in store here. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

To complete your new arcade, you could put those savings towards Arcade1UP’s official PAC-MAN bar stool for $98. Aside from featuring the iconic character doing what he does best, it also offers a comfy place to sit and allows younger players to get in on the action. Though, if you’re not married to the theme, this basic leather bar stool is only $49.

Though if you prefer a more modern gaming setup, you’ll find everything you need in our best PC gaming deals guide. We just tracked a great deal on Logitech’s G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED wireless keyboard at an all-time low of $180, as well as some solid savings on the Oculus Quest 2 VR system up to $100 off.

More on 1UP’s PAC-MAN Legacy Cabinet:

Twelve games, one cabinet, unlimited retro gaming fun. Add the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Legacy Edition to your home and have a BLAST anytime…no quarters required! Games included: PAC-MAN PAC-LAND PAC-MANPLUS SUPER PAC-MAN PAC & PAL PAC-MANIA GALAXIAN GALAGA DIG DUG DIG DUG II MAPPY ROMPERS

