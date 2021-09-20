Amazon leaks its upcoming Kindle Paperwhite 5 ahead of next week’s event

Ahead of its new hardware showcase next week, a new Kindle Paperwhite has leaked from Amazon. Delivering plenty of improvements from the existing model, the upcoming E-reader will arrive in two different versions with color temperature-adjustable screens, auto-adapting brightness, and a larger 6.8-inch display. Head below for all of the details so far on the upcoming Kindle Paperwhite 5.

Amazon has two new Kindle Paperwhite 5s on the way

Having gone live early on Amazon’s Canadian storefront today (which has since been taken down), the popular E-reader will be receiving a refresh come next week as caught by the folks at Goodereader. But there isn’t just a single model arriving, as Amazon will be releasing a pair of its offerings. The new Kindle Paperwhite 5 and Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition will arrive as the latest iterations.

Borrowing quite a few features from the more premium Oasis, both of these upcoming models will adjust its screen temperature depending on whether you’re reading in the morning or later on at night. Speaking of that screen, there’s also more book per page now, thanks to a refreshed 6.8-inch display that steps up the word real estate from 6 inches on the current E-readers.

Some aspects of the Kindle experience are going largely unchanged with both iterations of the Paperwhite 5 still sporting a 300ppi display. That same resolution is now being paired with 17 LEDs for backlighting, which is a drastic improvement over the current Paperwhite’s five. There looks to be a redesigned housing in order to accommodate all of the alterations, which is more streamlined than before.

As for what’s actually different between the Kindle Paperwhite 5 and its more premium Signature Edition, the latter of the two will arrive with newfound wireless charging, similarly to what we saw from the refreshed Fire HD 10 from earlier in the year. That’s alongside an adaptive display that will automatically raise or lower brightness to match the environment. And by far the smallest of the spec bumps, you’re looking at more storage, too.

The one big aspect of the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 is that Amazon still has yet to unveil what kind of connectivity to expect. All of the brand’s E-readers up until now have arrived with microUSB ports, which is to say a bit outdated if Amazon plans to continue that trend this time around. Hopefully the upgrades this time around will all herald in the inclusion of USB-C, though we’ll just have to wait and see for next Tuesday’s showcase to find out for sure. That is however, unless another early listing goes live and spoils things ahead of time.

Pricing is currently set at CAD $149.99, which is around $117 for the standard Kindle Paperwhite 5. On the other hand, the Signature Edition will set up to a CAD $209.99 (or $164) going rate. It’s expected that Amazon will adjust those prices here in the United States, though the leaked Canadian listings give us a good idea of what to expect from the price ranges.

