Score a new waffle maker for fall/winter from $24.50 today: Dash, Oster, more (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker for $38.27 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 23% off the going rate, within just $2 of the all-time low, and is the best price we can find. This is one of those Belgian waffle makers that is also more than capable of handling “paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas.” Along with non-slip rubber feet, 1200-watts of power, and a built-in side pocket to catch overflow, it also creates one large waffle split in four portions across its dual non-stick surfaces. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into 4 Share size portions Great for kids or on the go! No more leaks or spills from overflowing batter The built-in pocket sides catch any excess, making clean up a snap; No waste. Simply plug it in and go; It heats up in minutes The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cooking temperature for consistent results, each and every time.

