Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallet returns to Amazon low at $49.50

Amazon now offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $49.55 shipped in several styles. Down from the usual $59 price tag, today’s offer amounts to an Amazon all-time low, matching our previous mention from back in April. While not the just-announced models with Apple Find My integration, these official MagSafe Leather Wallets sport much of the same features otherwise for existing iPhone 12 and upcoming iPhone 13 owners. The specially tanned and finished European leather build pairs with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device, and can hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who can live without the first-party Apple stylings will want to check out the Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet instead. This ID and bank card holder delivers sustainable vegan leather build with room for two cards and much of the same magnetic design of the official MagSafe model. But at $25, it’s just half the price of Apple’s version. Or you could go check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of the CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet, which arrives with a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build and much of the same stylings otherwise.

Another must-have when it comes to the iPhone 12, and soon to be iPhone 13, is Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger, which happens to be on sale right now, too. Down to an Amazon all-time low, you can score the first-party 15W charger at $27, down from its usual $39 price tag.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

