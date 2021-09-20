AirPods Max see $59 Amazon discount with Hey Siri, ANC, and Spatial Audio in tow

Amazon now offers Apple AirPods Max in Space Gray for $489.99 shipped. Also available in all of the other styles for $9 more. Down from $549, you’re looking at as much as $59 in savings with today’s offer marking the best Amazon discount in nearly two months and a notable chance to bring home the recent hi-fi cans at a discount.

Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour playback. A premium build rounds out the equation, pairing an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.

Many of the premium features found above can be had for less by trading out the over-ear design for more of the popular true wireless form-factor and picking up AirPods Pro instead. Apple’s higher-end earbuds arrives with ANC, Hey Siri support, Spatial Audio, and plenty of other notable features powered by the H1 chip, though the audio fidelity isn’t going to be nearly as good as with AirPods Max. At $197, these are certainly worth considering though.

For other notable offers to deck out your upcoming iPhone 13, don’t forget that Verizon is currently taking 30% off a selection of MagSafe bundles including Apple’s Power Bank, new cases, and more. These packages are perfect ways to outfit your new handset come Friday with all of the essentials, and at a notable discount, too.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!