Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro now on sale at $135 + Buds 2 at $115 (Save up to 33%)

Today only, Woot is offering a pair of notable Samsung earbud discounts, headlined by Galaxy Buds Pro at $134.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 fee applies otherwise. Down from the usual $200 price tag, you’re looking at the best discount to date at 33% off. This also beats our previous mention by $5, as well. Samsung’s flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.5/5 star rating from over 11,000 reviews. Head below for more.

If the added spatial audio support and improved water-resistance aren’t doing anything for you, we’re also tracking a notable discount on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $114.99 at Woot. As still one of the first notable discounts, this is within $5 of the all-time low and the second-best so far. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features above, but at a more affordable price and some compromises. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Whether you’re in the iPhone ecosystem or just looking to bring home an even more enticing audio package, we’re also seeing a $59 discount on Apple AirPods Max to start the week, too. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, including these ongoing Anker Soundcore savings.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

