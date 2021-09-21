SanDisk’s reversible USB-C 256GB metal flash drive hits Amazon low at $29.50 (Reg. up to $45)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C Flash Drive for $29.49 shipped. Currently $45 at Best Buy and typically fetching between $33 and $38 over the last year at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. While portable SSDs have gotten small enough to lug around just about anywhere, it’s still not as convenient and worry-free as a far more affordable flash drive. This all-metal option sports a 2-in-1 reversible design so it works with both USB-A and -C ports, which can be great for moving data from a phone to a computer and back (among other things). The up to 150MB/s drive also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can drop down to the 128GB version at $21 Prime shipped if you don’t need all 256GB or already have a larger solution for those kinds of jobs. But an even more affordable way to score the full 256GB is with this TEAMGROUP model at $20 Prime shipped, just don’t expect to get the reversible and metal design here.

This morning also saw SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme 1050MB/s USB-C SSD drop down to $140 shipped just after we saw the highly-rated SK Hynix internals go on sale from $60. Just make sure you check out CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and the new Kingston XS2000 drive along with our hands-on review for the new WD Black D30.

More on the SanDisk 256GB Dual Drive Luxe:

The top-end SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe lets you seamlessly move files between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers. With high-end USB 3.1 Gen 1 performance with 150MB/s read speeds say goodbye to emailing photos between devices. Metal housing and swivel design help protect the drives connectors when you are on the move. Attach your drive to your keyring to keep it convenient and secure. Perfect for when you need to free up space when you’re out and about.

