Amazon now offers 3,500MB/s 2TB SK Hynix SSDs for $245 shipped + more from $60

The official SK Hynix Amazon storefront (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its 2TB Gold P31 NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $244.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $280, this the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon this year and is $15 below our previous mention. This speedy 3,500MB/s SSD is a great option for building out a new machine or injecting some new life into an older one. Its thermal efficiency allows the “Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance” alongside a piece of mind-inducing 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More SK Hynix SSD deals below.

More SK Hynix SSD deals:

500GB Gold P31 NVMe Gen3 M.2 SSD $60 (Reg. $75)

(Reg. $75) 1TB Gold P31 NVMe Gen3 M.2 SSD $115 (Reg. $135)

Storage deals continue with Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD, this offer on the PS5-ready WD SN850 NVMe, and an ongoing price drop on the WD 1TB My Passport SSD. Then go check out our launch coverage on the new pocket-friendly Kingston XS2000 SSD and CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs at up 7.1GB/s.

Then check out some of this morning’s highlight offers including the adidas Fall Sale, today’s AirPods Max deal, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and this meross smart HomeKit gear.

More on the SK Hynix Gold P31 NVMe Gen3 M.2 SSD:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!