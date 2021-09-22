Amazon celebrates the release of ‘Star Wars: Visions’ with 20% off LEGO sale from $12

Star Wars: Visions just landed on Disney+ today, and if the unique, animated takes on all of the action from a galaxy far, far away isn’t enough to hold you over, Amazon has now launched a new LEGO Star Wars sale starting at $12. Shipping is free across the board or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon at $128. Down from $160, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 20% off alongside a price that beats our previous mention by $2. This 1,351-piece set assembles the most famous ship from the Star Wars universe, bringing the Millennium Falcon straight out of The Rise of Skywalker. While it might not be as massive as the UCS version, this build measures over 17-inches long as well as 12-inches wide, and comes complete with a full interior, cockpit, and other screen accurate features. LEGO also includes seven minifigures here, highlighted by Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO, alongside three others. Head below for more.

Other notable LEGO Star Wars deals:

Many of the sets noted above won’t be around much longer and are part of this year’s lineup of kits that will be retired come 2022. And with today’s discounts, now is a great time to finally add some of the builds to your collection if any have caught your eye before they disappear forever. Though for what the future of LEGO Star Wars holds, our report on the UCS Luke’s Landspeeder launching next year is worth a read alongside the LEGO Luke’s Lightsaber that will be a gift with purchase come the holiday season.

More on the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon:

Inspire youngsters and adults with this 75257 LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model set. This brick-built version of this iconic Corellian freighter starship features an array of details, like rotating top and bottom gun turrets, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit with space for 2 minifigures. The top panels also open out to reveal a detailed starship interior in which kids will love to play out scenes from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Batmobile Tumbler: $229.99 | releases October 1

Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown: $39.99 | releases October 1

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

