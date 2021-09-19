LEGO Luke’s Lightsaber arriving as gift with purchase later this year

While the LEGO Star Wars 2022 news is already ramping up, there’s a new report surfacing which gives fans an entirely new set to assemble come the holiday shopping season. In what hasn’t been reported on up until now, a brick-built version of Luke’s Lightsaber will be launching come November as a Black Friday LEGO gift with purchase. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Luke’s Lightsaber arriving later this year

After seeing Yoda’s Lightsaber debut last year as a gift with purchase with the Mos Eisley Catina, the LEGO Group is now expanding the theme with its latest set from the collection. That trend is now assembling the most iconic Lightsaber from all of the Star Wars universe.

While it is technically Anakin Skywalker’s Lightsaber, the LEGO Group will be releasing the saber under the name of Luke’s Lightsaber as set number 40483. It’ll stack up to 173 pieces, which is notably larger that last year’s take on the subject. In what seems to be a staple of the lineup now, the LEGO Luke Lightsaber is complemented by a display stand that bears plaque featuring its name and a Star Wars logo.

As shown in the photo above that first leaked the set, the LEGO Group is also going to be giving the Lightsaber collection more fitting packaging going forward. Matching the design we’ve seen from all of the other 18+ Star Wars sets, the LEGO Luke’s Lightsaber will have an all-black box which is in stark contrast to last year’s build, which featured a yellow frame that was hardly considered collectible.

Launching as this year’s Black Friday promo

Arriving later this fall to entice shoppers come Black Friday, the LEGO Luke’s Lightsaber set will arrive as a gift with purchase. As per the usual one these freebies, you’ll have to spend a certain amount on certain themes or pick up a specific kit. This time around, those wanting to score the iconic weapon from a more civilized age will have to pick up the UCS AT-AT.

You can learn all about our expectations for that set here, but as of now it’s looking like you’ll have to pick up the $800 LEGO UCS kit in order to bring home Luke’s Lightsaber. Though given that Yoda’s Lightsaber is already fetching a pretty penny on the second hand market, those who want to help finance the AT-AT can always try and resell the promotional kit to recoup a portion of the investment.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After unexpectedly getting the Yoda Lightsaber last year in what was a pretty unique inclusion to have a Clone Wars era build bundled with an Original Trilogy set, it’s great to see the theme continue into another year. Things seem to be making more sense this time around too, as pairing Luke’s Lightsaber with the AT-AT at least fits thematically.

The one downside to having this set launch come Black Friday is that the midi Star Destroyer that we’ve been expecting to see as the gift with purchase seems to have been replaced in the process. So whether the LEGO Luke Lightsaber launching come November means we won’t see the miniature Imperial ship debut at all, or it has just delayed that release is up in the air for now. But hopefully for those who can’t afford the massive UCS version, there will still be a chance to bring home the midi Star Destroyer.

Image source: Koen Zwanenburg on Flickr

