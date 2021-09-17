LEGO UCS Luke’s Landspeeder slated to launch next year — here’s everything we know so far

The LEGO Star Wars 2022 lineup is starting to take form, and to end the week we’re getting a new report on what to expect from one of next year’s biggest kits. Slated to launch in the first half of 2022, the LEGO UCS Luke’s Landspeeder will finally assemble the iconic vehicle from A New Hope in the display-worthy collection. Head below for everything we know so far.

LEGO UCS Luke’s Landspeeder launching next year

After first reports started swirling earlier in the week that there would be a UCS Luke’s Landspeeder launching next year, 9to5Toys can now note that there is some credibility to the musings. Though considering how far out we are, definitely take this one as more of a rumor rather than anything that’s locked in.

Though what we do know as of now is that as the annual May the 4th UCS set for 2022, the LEGO Group will finally be giving the iconic vehicle the Ultimate Collector Series treatment. We’ve seen the iconic vehicle in brick-built form several times in the history of the Star Wars theme, and at long last is making its way into the display-worthy theme.

Another thing that’s almost certainly a given is the $199.99 price point. This year’s Republic Gunship may have been a departure from the usual going rate we see for the massive Star Wars creations, but that’s not expected come next year. As we’ve seen from the A-Wing, Y-Wing, and other sets in that range, the typical $200 price has become something of a staple for the lineup.

Part count is a little less up in the air over its actual design and size, but I wouldn’t expect the LEGO Group to deliver much more than 2,000 bricks with its UCS Luke’s Landspeeder. That should still make

As far as minifigures go, this year has taught LEGO fans the hard way that the characters included in UCS sets are just a bonus, and that we shouldn’t expect too much. I’m looking at you Republic Gunship. For the first UCS set in 2022, the LEGO Group will almost certainly be playing it safe, which is why the current reports of Luke and C-3PO making the cut are almost certainly going to be the two included minifigs. After all, the LEGO Group loves its pilots and droid combos!

Though whether that means we end up seeing an all-new exclusive version of Farmer Luke decked out in his most detailed ensemble yet in LEGO form, or just a re-release of the dozen we’ve had over the past few years, is still up in the air.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Honestly, when the reports started coming in about a UCS Luke’s Landspeeder, I thought it was a joke. There’s been an on-going gag amongst LEGO Star Wars fans about the vehicle, and Farmer Luke by extension, about just how frequently we see the build. Instead of giving us any number of highly-requested vehicles from the Star Wars universe that have yet to see brick-built incarnations, let alone Clone Wars builds, it looks like we’ll be stuck in the seemingly never-ending void of assembling Luke and his Landspeeder until the end of time. Or something like that.

Now that we know that the existing play-scale set would be retired at the end of the year, it makes sense that LEGO would see it as an opportunity to finally give the vehicle the UCS treatment. And to its credit, fans have been asking for the iconic vehicle to enter the collectible lineup.

