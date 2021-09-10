Best 2021 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever: Star Wars, Marvel, more

-
LEGONews

The dust is now beginning to settle on the 2021 LEGO lineup. And while we can expect a few more unveils over the final months of the year, 2021 coming to a close also means a collection of older sets are going to retire. From must-have kits that won’t be on store shelves much longer to smaller sets and everything in-between, you’ll want to head below for all of the LEGO builds set to retire in 2021.

While 9to5Toys has been covering all of the new creations throughout the year, we’re now turning our attention to some of the older builds that deserve a look. With over 100 LEGO kits set to retire by the end of 2021, it’s time to score those builds you’ve been putting off adding to the collection.

Many of the sets in the lists below are actually on sale, making for an even better chance to score them before they’re gone for good. And speaking of, these kits won’t likely be on store shelves for very long as we get closer to the end of the year. So if there are any kits you’re particularly keen on, best lock in your order sooner than later.

We’ll also be highlighting some of the more eye-catching builds that won’t be making it out of 2021, as well. Be it just the more display-worthy models or those that are certainly going to go up in value as collector’s items after being retired, you can get a closer look at all of the sets down below.

LEGO sets that retire 2021

Star Wars

First up, we have all of the LEGO Star Wars sets that will retire at the end of 2021. Arguably the most popular theme, these will certainly be some of the builds that sell out first and then go on to double or even triple in value afterwards. There really too many sets to highlight from the batch, though two stand out amongst the rest.

Both Darth Vader’s Castle and Kylo Ren’s Shuttle enter as some of the best sets on store shelves now in their own rights and will likely be some of the last times in ages we see the Star Wars icons in brick-built form.

There’s also the UCS A-Wing Starfighter, which being one of the Ultimate Collectors Series sets means it’ll likely still be a must-have for builders even years down the line. It’s likely that all three of those highlights will go up in value shortly after being retired.

Marvel Super Heroes

Moving onto another LEGO Disney property, quite a few of the Marvel Super Heroes sets are also slated to retire at the end of 2021. A particular highlight for me would have to be the Iron Man Hall of Armor set. We first reviewed this kit back in 2019, and it is every bit as much of a must-have now as back when it came out alongside Infinity War. Though, the Avengers Tower Battle is definitely another favorite, too.

Harry Potter

Over in the Wizarding World, just about all of the Harry Potter sets that relaunched the theme back in 2019 are now being retired this year. That’s alongside some of the new Hogwarts Moment book sets, which join a number of builds from the popular franchise. If you haven’t already picked up the Great Hall for your brick-built recreation of the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry, now’s your chance.

Ideas

Over on the fan-made side of the LEGO lineup, there are three notable sets from the Ideas theme that will retire come the end of 2021. You really can’t go wrong with any of the sets, though the Ship in a Bottle is a downright classic that was already brought back from retirement once before. So score it now if you’ve been holding out.

Architecture

Super Mario

The end of the year will also see the very first LEGO Super Mario sets retire. While the starter kit with the electronic Mario figure will remain on sale, all of the kits that launched the theme last year will stop being sold come the end of January. So if there are any iconic Nintendo characters from the collection, including Yoshi, King Boo, Toad, and more, that you want to add to your collection, now’s the time to do it. Get a closer look at the overall experience in our hands-on review.

Creator Expert

Creator 3-in-1

Art

Another notable theme that will be having some of its kits removed from store shelves later this year is the new Art collection. As one of the latest LEGO themes overall, four of the different brick-built mosaics. We found the Marvel set in particular to be a unique build that blends traditional bricks with a home decor focus in our hands-on review. Whether you want to jump into the theme for the first time or pick up several to combine into the massive portraits each LEGO set offers, now is the best time before they retire at the end of 2021.

Speed Champions

  • Ferrari F8 Tributo | Amazon and LEGO
  • Nissan GT-R NISMO | Amazon and LEGO
  • 1985 Audi Sport quattro S1 | LEGO
  • Formula E Panasonic Jaguar Racing GEN2 car & Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY | LEGO
  • Lamborghini Urus ST-X & Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO | Amazon and LEGO

Disney

Jurassic World

  • Dr. Wu’s Lab: Baby Dinosaurs Breakout​ | Amazon and LEGO
  • Gallimimus and Pteranodon Breakout | Amazon and LEGO
  • Indominus Rex vs. Ankylosaurus | Amazon and LEGO
  • Velociraptor: Biplane Rescue Mission​ | Amazon and LEGO

Ninjago

Monkie Kid

  • Monkie Kid’s RC Race | LEGO
  • White Dragon Horse Bike | LEGO
  • Iron Bull Tank | LEGO
  • Pigsy’s Food Truck | LEGO
  • Demon Bull King | LEGO
  • Red Son’s Inferno Truck | LEGO
  • Sandy’s Speedboat | LEGO
  • Monkie Kid’s Cloud Roadster | LEGO
  • The Flaming Foundry | LEGO

City

Which LEGO kits are you looking to pick up before the end of 2021? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nintendo uploads final Metroid Dread gameplay overview ...
Prepare for the holiday season and sign-up for 9to5Toys...
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life...
Sony’s A7000 Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and HDMI ...
New Focusrite Clarett+ audio interfaces bring USB-C and...
LEGO debuts new 1,400-piece Santa’s Visit as this...
PlayStation Showcase 2021! 40 mins of upcoming PS5/PS4 ...
These new Made for Amazon In-Wall Cable Management Kits...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO launches limited-edition blue Creator Expert Fiat 500; here’s how to buy it in the US

Best and the rest of LEGO’s Star Wars summer 2021 lineup: Variety meets value

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser review: Exclusive minifigures steal the show

LEGO planning to release Technic CAT Bulldozer later this fall with over 3,800 pieces

LEGO Ideas Home Alone set slated to launch in November — here’s everything we know so far

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 5,509-piece Camp Nou football stadium

LEGO Star Wars Battle Packs slated to return in 2022 with new Hoth army builder

LEGO officially debuts ten new City Stuntz kits with fly-wheel motorbikes and more