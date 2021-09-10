Best 2021 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever: Star Wars, Marvel, more

The dust is now beginning to settle on the 2021 LEGO lineup. And while we can expect a few more unveils over the final months of the year, 2021 coming to a close also means a collection of older sets are going to retire. From must-have kits that won’t be on store shelves much longer to smaller sets and everything in-between, you’ll want to head below for all of the LEGO builds set to retire in 2021.

While 9to5Toys has been covering all of the new creations throughout the year, we’re now turning our attention to some of the older builds that deserve a look. With over 100 LEGO kits set to retire by the end of 2021, it’s time to score those builds you’ve been putting off adding to the collection.

Many of the sets in the lists below are actually on sale, making for an even better chance to score them before they’re gone for good. And speaking of, these kits won’t likely be on store shelves for very long as we get closer to the end of the year. So if there are any kits you’re particularly keen on, best lock in your order sooner than later.

We’ll also be highlighting some of the more eye-catching builds that won’t be making it out of 2021, as well. Be it just the more display-worthy models or those that are certainly going to go up in value as collector’s items after being retired, you can get a closer look at all of the sets down below.

Star Wars

First up, we have all of the LEGO Star Wars sets that will retire at the end of 2021. Arguably the most popular theme, these will certainly be some of the builds that sell out first and then go on to double or even triple in value afterwards. There really too many sets to highlight from the batch, though two stand out amongst the rest.

Both Darth Vader’s Castle and Kylo Ren’s Shuttle enter as some of the best sets on store shelves now in their own rights and will likely be some of the last times in ages we see the Star Wars icons in brick-built form.

There’s also the UCS A-Wing Starfighter, which being one of the Ultimate Collectors Series sets means it’ll likely still be a must-have for builders even years down the line. It’s likely that all three of those highlights will go up in value shortly after being retired.

UCS A-Wing Starfighter | Amazon and LEGO

Darth Vader’s Castle | Amazon and LEGO

Kylo Ren’s Shuttle | Amazon and LEGO

Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter | Amazon and LEGO

General Grievous’s Starfighter | Amazon and LEGO

Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter | Amazon and LEGO

Obi Wan’s Hut | Amazon and LEGO

Mandalorian Battle Pack | Amazon and LEGO

Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder | Amazon and LEGO

AT-ST Raider | Amazon and LEGO

Stormtrooper Helmet | Amazon and LEGO

Tie Fighter Pilot Helmet | Amazon and LEGO

Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor | Amazon and LEGO

Knights of Ren Transport Ship | Amazon and LEGO

First Order Stormtrooper Brick Sketches | LEGO

Resistance I-TS Transport | Amazon and LEGO

Marvel Super Heroes

Moving onto another LEGO Disney property, quite a few of the Marvel Super Heroes sets are also slated to retire at the end of 2021. A particular highlight for me would have to be the Iron Man Hall of Armor set. We first reviewed this kit back in 2019, and it is every bit as much of a must-have now as back when it came out alongside Infinity War. Though, the Avengers Tower Battle is definitely another favorite, too.

Avengers Tower Battle | Amazon and LEGO

Iron Man Hall of Armor | Amazon and LEGO

Venomosaurus Ambush | Amazon and LEGO

Avengers Wrath of Loki | Amazon and LEGO

Avengers Helicarrier | Amazon and LEGO

Black Widow’s Helicopter Chase | Amazon and LEGO

Venom Crawler | Amazon and LEGO

Iron Man Hulkbuster versus A.I.M. Agent | Amazon and LEGO

Iron Man Armory | Amazon and LEGO

Captain America Mech Armor | Amazon and LEGO

Thor Mech Armor | Amazon and LEGO

Iron Man vs. Thanos | Amazon and LEGO

Miles Morales Mech Armor | Amazon and LEGO

Spider-Man and Sandman Showdown | Amazon and LEGO

Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage | Amazon and LEGO

Spider-Man’s Monster Truck vs. Mysterio | Amazon and LEGO

Iron Man Mech | Amazon and LEGO

Spider-Man Mech | Amazon and LEGO

Iron Man Helmet | Amazon and LEGO

Harry Potter

Over in the Wizarding World, just about all of the Harry Potter sets that relaunched the theme back in 2019 are now being retired this year. That’s alongside some of the new Hogwarts Moment book sets, which join a number of builds from the popular franchise. If you haven’t already picked up the Great Hall for your brick-built recreation of the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry, now’s your chance.

Hogwarts Whomping Willow | Amazon and LEGO

Hogwarts Great Hall | Amazon and LEGO

The Knight Bus | LEGO

Hogwarts Room of Requirement | Amazon and LEGO

Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue | Amazon and LEGO

Hogwarts Students Acc. Set | LEGO

Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter | Amazon and LEGO

Hogwarts Moment: Charms Class | Amazon and LEGO

Hogwarts Moment: Herbology Class | Amazon and LEGO

Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class | Amazon and LEGO

Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class | Amazon and LEGO

Ideas

Over on the fan-made side of the LEGO lineup, there are three notable sets from the Ideas theme that will retire come the end of 2021. You really can’t go wrong with any of the sets, though the Ship in a Bottle is a downright classic that was already brought back from retirement once before. So score it now if you’ve been holding out.

Pirates of Barracuda Bay | LEGO

Treehouse | Amazon and LEGO

Ship in a Bottle | Amazon and LEGO

Dinosaur Fossils | Amazon and LEGO

Architecture

San Francisco Skyline | Amazon and LEGO

Dubai Skyline | Amazon and LEGO

Empire State Building | Amazon and LEGO

Trafalgar Square | Amazon and LEGO

Super Mario

The end of the year will also see the very first LEGO Super Mario sets retire. While the starter kit with the electronic Mario figure will remain on sale, all of the kits that launched the theme last year will stop being sold come the end of January. So if there are any iconic Nintendo characters from the collection, including Yoshi, King Boo, Toad, and more, that you want to add to your collection, now’s the time to do it. Get a closer look at the overall experience in our hands-on review.

Master Your Adventure Maker Set | Amazon and LEGO

Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO

King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO

Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO

Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO

Guarded Fortress Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO

Desert Pokey Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO

Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO

Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO

Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO

Thwomp Drop Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO

Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter | Amazon and LEGO

Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge | Amazon and LEGO

Wiggler’s Poison Swamp | Amazon and LEGO

Creator Expert

Modular Assembly Square | Amazon and LEGO

Modular Corner Garage | Amazon and LEGO

Roller Coaster | Amazon and LEGO

London Bus | Amazon and LEGO

James Bond Aston Martin DB5 | Amazon and LEGO

Gingerbread House | Amazon and LEGO

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy | Amazon and LEGO

Stranger Things The Upside Down | Amazon and LEGO

Crocodile Locomotive | Amazon and LEGO

Creator 3-in-1

Riverside Houseboat | Amazon and LEGO

Townhouse Pet Shop & Cafe | Amazon and LEGO

Propeller Plane | Amazon and LEGO

Monster Truck | Amazon and LEGO

Fire Dragon | Amazon and LEGO

Monster Burger Truck | Amazon and LEGO

Townhouse Toy Store | Amazon and LEGO

Space Rover Explorer | Amazon and LEGO

Art

Another notable theme that will be having some of its kits removed from store shelves later this year is the new Art collection. As one of the latest LEGO themes overall, four of the different brick-built mosaics. We found the Marvel set in particular to be a unique build that blends traditional bricks with a home decor focus in our hands-on review. Whether you want to jump into the theme for the first time or pick up several to combine into the massive portraits each LEGO set offers, now is the best time before they retire at the end of 2021.

Art Iron Man | Amazon and LEGO

Art The Beatles | Amazon and LEGO

Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe | Amazon and LEGO

Art The Star Wars The Sith | Amazon and LEGO

Speed Champions

Ferrari F8 Tributo | Amazon and LEGO

Nissan GT-R NISMO | Amazon and LEGO

1985 Audi Sport quattro S1 | LEGO

Formula E Panasonic Jaguar Racing GEN2 car & Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY | LEGO

Lamborghini Urus ST-X & Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO | Amazon and LEGO

Disney

Arendelle Castle Village | Amazon and LEGO

Anna and Elsa’s Storybook Adventures | Amazon and LEGO

Ariel’s Storybook Adventures | Amazon and LEGO

Belle’s Storybook Adventures | Amazon and LEGO

Raya and the Heart Palace | Amazon and LEGO

Raya and Sisu Dragon | Amazon and LEGO

Boun’s Boat | Amazon and LEGO

Bruni the Salamander Buildable Character | Amazon and LEGO

Aurora’s Forest Cottage | Amazon and LEGO

Ariel’s Celebration Boat | Amazon and LEGO

Jurassic World

Dr. Wu’s Lab: Baby Dinosaurs Breakout​ | Amazon and LEGO

Gallimimus and Pteranodon Breakout | Amazon and LEGO

Indominus Rex vs. Ankylosaurus | Amazon and LEGO

Velociraptor: Biplane Rescue Mission​ | Amazon and LEGO

Ninjago

Kai’s Fire Dragon | Amazon and LEGO

Storm Fighter Battle | Amazon and LEGO

Kai Fighter | Amazon and LEGO

Destiny’s Bounty | Amazon and LEGO

Jay and Lloyd’s Velocity Racers | Amazon and LEGO

Zane’s Mino Creature | Amazon and LEGO

Fire Stone Mech | Amazon and LEGO

Skull Sorcerer’s Dragon | Amazon and LEGO

Skull Sorcerer’s Dungeons | Amazon and LEGO

Monkie Kid

Monkie Kid’s RC Race | LEGO

White Dragon Horse Bike | LEGO

Iron Bull Tank | LEGO

Pigsy’s Food Truck | LEGO

Demon Bull King | LEGO

Red Son’s Inferno Truck | LEGO

Sandy’s Speedboat | LEGO

Monkie Kid’s Cloud Roadster | LEGO

The Flaming Foundry | LEGO

City

Mobile Command Center | Amazon and LEGO

Burger Bar Fire Rescue | Amazon and LEGO

Fire Station | Amazon and LEGO

Downtown Fire Brigade | Amazon and LEGO

Garbage Truck| Amazon and LEGO

Diving Yacht | Amazon and LEGO

Mars Research Shuttle | Amazon and LEGO

Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control | Amazon and LEGO

Rocket Assembly & Transport | Amazon and LEGO

Forest Fire | Amazon and LEGO

Fire Helicopter Response | Amazon and LEGO

Street Sweeper | Amazon and LEGO

Mail Plane | Amazon and LEGO

Monster Truck | Amazon and LEGO

Construction Bulldozer | Amazon and LEGO

Race Boat Transporter | Amazon and LEGO

Racing Cars | Amazon and LEGO

Tuning Workshop | Amazon and LEGO

Air Race | Amazon and LEGO

Central Airport | Amazon and LEGO

Ocean Mini-Submarine | Amazon and LEGO

Ocean Exploration Submarine | Amazon and LEGO

Ocean Exploration Ship | Amazon and LEGO

Safari Off-Roader | Amazon and LEGO

Fire Hazard Truck | Amazon and LEGO

Sports Car | Amazon and LEGO

Beach Rescue ATV | Amazon and LEGO

Race Buggy Transporter | Amazon and LEGO

Airshow Jet Transporter | Amazon and LEGO

Skate Park | Amazon and LEGO

Which LEGO kits are you looking to pick up before the end of 2021? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter.

