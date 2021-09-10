Best 2021 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever: Star Wars, Marvel, more

The dust is now beginning to settle on the 2021 LEGO lineup. And while we can expect a few more unveils over the final months of the year, 2021 coming to a close also means a collection of older sets are going to retire. From must-have kits that won’t be on store shelves much longer to smaller sets and everything in-between, you’ll want to head below for all of the LEGO builds set to retire in 2021.
While 9to5Toys has been covering all of the new creations throughout the year, we’re now turning our attention to some of the older builds that deserve a look. With over 100 LEGO kits set to retire by the end of 2021, it’s time to score those builds you’ve been putting off adding to the collection.
Many of the sets in the lists below are actually on sale, making for an even better chance to score them before they’re gone for good. And speaking of, these kits won’t likely be on store shelves for very long as we get closer to the end of the year. So if there are any kits you’re particularly keen on, best lock in your order sooner than later.
We’ll also be highlighting some of the more eye-catching builds that won’t be making it out of 2021, as well. Be it just the more display-worthy models or those that are certainly going to go up in value as collector’s items after being retired, you can get a closer look at all of the sets down below.
LEGO sets that retire 2021
Star Wars
First up, we have all of the LEGO Star Wars sets that will retire at the end of 2021. Arguably the most popular theme, these will certainly be some of the builds that sell out first and then go on to double or even triple in value afterwards. There really too many sets to highlight from the batch, though two stand out amongst the rest.
Both Darth Vader’s Castle and Kylo Ren’s Shuttle enter as some of the best sets on store shelves now in their own rights and will likely be some of the last times in ages we see the Star Wars icons in brick-built form.
There’s also the UCS A-Wing Starfighter, which being one of the Ultimate Collectors Series sets means it’ll likely still be a must-have for builders even years down the line. It’s likely that all three of those highlights will go up in value shortly after being retired.
- UCS A-Wing Starfighter | Amazon and LEGO
- Darth Vader’s Castle | Amazon and LEGO
- Kylo Ren’s Shuttle | Amazon and LEGO
- Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter | Amazon and LEGO
- General Grievous’s Starfighter | Amazon and LEGO
- Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter | Amazon and LEGO
- Obi Wan’s Hut | Amazon and LEGO
- Mandalorian Battle Pack | Amazon and LEGO
- Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder | Amazon and LEGO
- AT-ST Raider | Amazon and LEGO
- Stormtrooper Helmet | Amazon and LEGO
- Tie Fighter Pilot Helmet | Amazon and LEGO
- Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor | Amazon and LEGO
- Knights of Ren Transport Ship | Amazon and LEGO
- First Order Stormtrooper Brick Sketches | LEGO
- Resistance I-TS Transport | Amazon and LEGO
Marvel Super Heroes
Moving onto another LEGO Disney property, quite a few of the Marvel Super Heroes sets are also slated to retire at the end of 2021. A particular highlight for me would have to be the Iron Man Hall of Armor set. We first reviewed this kit back in 2019, and it is every bit as much of a must-have now as back when it came out alongside Infinity War. Though, the Avengers Tower Battle is definitely another favorite, too.
- Avengers Tower Battle | Amazon and LEGO
- Iron Man Hall of Armor | Amazon and LEGO
- Venomosaurus Ambush | Amazon and LEGO
- Avengers Wrath of Loki | Amazon and LEGO
- Avengers Helicarrier | Amazon and LEGO
- Black Widow’s Helicopter Chase | Amazon and LEGO
- Venom Crawler | Amazon and LEGO
- Iron Man Hulkbuster versus A.I.M. Agent | Amazon and LEGO
- Iron Man Armory | Amazon and LEGO
- Captain America Mech Armor | Amazon and LEGO
- Thor Mech Armor | Amazon and LEGO
- Iron Man vs. Thanos | Amazon and LEGO
- Miles Morales Mech Armor | Amazon and LEGO
- Spider-Man and Sandman Showdown | Amazon and LEGO
- Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage | Amazon and LEGO
- Spider-Man’s Monster Truck vs. Mysterio | Amazon and LEGO
- Iron Man Mech | Amazon and LEGO
- Spider-Man Mech | Amazon and LEGO
- Iron Man Helmet | Amazon and LEGO
Harry Potter
Over in the Wizarding World, just about all of the Harry Potter sets that relaunched the theme back in 2019 are now being retired this year. That’s alongside some of the new Hogwarts Moment book sets, which join a number of builds from the popular franchise. If you haven’t already picked up the Great Hall for your brick-built recreation of the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry, now’s your chance.
- Hogwarts Whomping Willow | Amazon and LEGO
- Hogwarts Great Hall | Amazon and LEGO
- The Knight Bus | LEGO
- Hogwarts Room of Requirement | Amazon and LEGO
- Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue | Amazon and LEGO
- Hogwarts Students Acc. Set | LEGO
- Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter | Amazon and LEGO
- Hogwarts Moment: Charms Class | Amazon and LEGO
- Hogwarts Moment: Herbology Class | Amazon and LEGO
- Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class | Amazon and LEGO
- Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class | Amazon and LEGO
Ideas
Over on the fan-made side of the LEGO lineup, there are three notable sets from the Ideas theme that will retire come the end of 2021. You really can’t go wrong with any of the sets, though the Ship in a Bottle is a downright classic that was already brought back from retirement once before. So score it now if you’ve been holding out.
- Pirates of Barracuda Bay | LEGO
- Treehouse | Amazon and LEGO
- Ship in a Bottle | Amazon and LEGO
- Dinosaur Fossils | Amazon and LEGO
Architecture
- San Francisco Skyline | Amazon and LEGO
- Dubai Skyline | Amazon and LEGO
- Empire State Building | Amazon and LEGO
- Trafalgar Square | Amazon and LEGO
Super Mario
The end of the year will also see the very first LEGO Super Mario sets retire. While the starter kit with the electronic Mario figure will remain on sale, all of the kits that launched the theme last year will stop being sold come the end of January. So if there are any iconic Nintendo characters from the collection, including Yoshi, King Boo, Toad, and more, that you want to add to your collection, now’s the time to do it. Get a closer look at the overall experience in our hands-on review.
- Master Your Adventure Maker Set | Amazon and LEGO
- Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO
- King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO
- Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO
- Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO
- Guarded Fortress Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO
- Desert Pokey Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO
- Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO
- Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO
- Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO
- Thwomp Drop Expansion Set | Amazon and LEGO
- Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter | Amazon and LEGO
- Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge | Amazon and LEGO
- Wiggler’s Poison Swamp | Amazon and LEGO
Creator Expert
- Modular Assembly Square | Amazon and LEGO
- Modular Corner Garage | Amazon and LEGO
- Roller Coaster | Amazon and LEGO
- London Bus | Amazon and LEGO
- James Bond Aston Martin DB5 | Amazon and LEGO
- Gingerbread House | Amazon and LEGO
- Harley-Davidson Fat Boy | Amazon and LEGO
- Stranger Things The Upside Down | Amazon and LEGO
- Crocodile Locomotive | Amazon and LEGO
Creator 3-in-1
- Riverside Houseboat | Amazon and LEGO
- Townhouse Pet Shop & Cafe | Amazon and LEGO
- Propeller Plane | Amazon and LEGO
- Monster Truck | Amazon and LEGO
- Fire Dragon | Amazon and LEGO
- Monster Burger Truck | Amazon and LEGO
- Townhouse Toy Store | Amazon and LEGO
- Space Rover Explorer | Amazon and LEGO
Art
Another notable theme that will be having some of its kits removed from store shelves later this year is the new Art collection. As one of the latest LEGO themes overall, four of the different brick-built mosaics. We found the Marvel set in particular to be a unique build that blends traditional bricks with a home decor focus in our hands-on review. Whether you want to jump into the theme for the first time or pick up several to combine into the massive portraits each LEGO set offers, now is the best time before they retire at the end of 2021.
- Art Iron Man | Amazon and LEGO
- Art The Beatles | Amazon and LEGO
- Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe | Amazon and LEGO
- Art The Star Wars The Sith | Amazon and LEGO
Speed Champions
- Ferrari F8 Tributo | Amazon and LEGO
- Nissan GT-R NISMO | Amazon and LEGO
- 1985 Audi Sport quattro S1 | LEGO
- Formula E Panasonic Jaguar Racing GEN2 car & Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY | LEGO
- Lamborghini Urus ST-X & Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO | Amazon and LEGO
Disney
- Arendelle Castle Village | Amazon and LEGO
- Anna and Elsa’s Storybook Adventures | Amazon and LEGO
- Ariel’s Storybook Adventures | Amazon and LEGO
- Belle’s Storybook Adventures | Amazon and LEGO
- Raya and the Heart Palace | Amazon and LEGO
- Raya and Sisu Dragon | Amazon and LEGO
- Boun’s Boat | Amazon and LEGO
- Bruni the Salamander Buildable Character | Amazon and LEGO
- Aurora’s Forest Cottage | Amazon and LEGO
- Ariel’s Celebration Boat | Amazon and LEGO
Jurassic World
- Dr. Wu’s Lab: Baby Dinosaurs Breakout | Amazon and LEGO
- Gallimimus and Pteranodon Breakout | Amazon and LEGO
- Indominus Rex vs. Ankylosaurus | Amazon and LEGO
- Velociraptor: Biplane Rescue Mission | Amazon and LEGO
Ninjago
- Kai’s Fire Dragon | Amazon and LEGO
- Storm Fighter Battle | Amazon and LEGO
- Kai Fighter | Amazon and LEGO
- Destiny’s Bounty | Amazon and LEGO
- Jay and Lloyd’s Velocity Racers | Amazon and LEGO
- Zane’s Mino Creature | Amazon and LEGO
- Fire Stone Mech | Amazon and LEGO
- Skull Sorcerer’s Dragon | Amazon and LEGO
- Skull Sorcerer’s Dungeons | Amazon and LEGO
Monkie Kid
- Monkie Kid’s RC Race | LEGO
- White Dragon Horse Bike | LEGO
- Iron Bull Tank | LEGO
- Pigsy’s Food Truck | LEGO
- Demon Bull King | LEGO
- Red Son’s Inferno Truck | LEGO
- Sandy’s Speedboat | LEGO
- Monkie Kid’s Cloud Roadster | LEGO
- The Flaming Foundry | LEGO
City
- Mobile Command Center | Amazon and LEGO
- Burger Bar Fire Rescue | Amazon and LEGO
- Fire Station | Amazon and LEGO
- Downtown Fire Brigade | Amazon and LEGO
- Garbage Truck| Amazon and LEGO
- Diving Yacht | Amazon and LEGO
- Mars Research Shuttle | Amazon and LEGO
- Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control | Amazon and LEGO
- Rocket Assembly & Transport | Amazon and LEGO
- Forest Fire | Amazon and LEGO
- Fire Helicopter Response | Amazon and LEGO
- Street Sweeper | Amazon and LEGO
- Mail Plane | Amazon and LEGO
- Monster Truck | Amazon and LEGO
- Construction Bulldozer | Amazon and LEGO
- Race Boat Transporter | Amazon and LEGO
- Racing Cars | Amazon and LEGO
- Tuning Workshop | Amazon and LEGO
- Air Race | Amazon and LEGO
- Central Airport | Amazon and LEGO
- Ocean Mini-Submarine | Amazon and LEGO
- Ocean Exploration Submarine | Amazon and LEGO
- Ocean Exploration Ship | Amazon and LEGO
- Safari Off-Roader | Amazon and LEGO
- Fire Hazard Truck | Amazon and LEGO
- Sports Car | Amazon and LEGO
- Beach Rescue ATV | Amazon and LEGO
- Race Buggy Transporter | Amazon and LEGO
- Airshow Jet Transporter | Amazon and LEGO
- Skate Park | Amazon and LEGO
Which LEGO kits are you looking to pick up before the end of 2021? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!