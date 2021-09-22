Vitamix Days sale now live with up to $230 in savings on pro-grade blenders, and more

Professional-grade kitchenware brand Vitamix has now launched its anticipated Vitamix Days sale for the next 48-hours via its official site. The brand’s pricey and sought-after blenders and accessories just got a whole lot more affordable with same extended warranties in place (as much as 7-years) and up to $230 in savings to be had. One standout offer is the Vitamix 7500 Professional Blender at $299.95 shipped. Carrying a regular $530 price tag an currently fetching as much at Amazon, this is $130 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A 64-ounce blending jar is joined by a 2.2HP motor that can crush just about anything you throw at it alongside a manual pulse option for coarse chops, smooth purées, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers and you’ll find even more Vitamix deals below.

The 64-ounce Low-Profile Container makes it easy to process large batches while fitting under most kitchen cabinets. With our most powerful motor for household machines, quickly blend virtually any whole-food ingredient with ease. The 64-ounce Low-Profile Container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

