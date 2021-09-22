Bella’s Pro Series 6-qt. air fryer also bakes and roasts, now 50% off at $40 shipped (Today only)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $80, this Best Buy exclusive is 50% off the usual price tag, matching our previous mention, and is now at the lowest price we can find. And when it comes to a trusted brand with solid ratings, it is easily among the most affordable 6-quart options we can find. Along with the medium family-sized, capacity, this one features 1700-watts of power with no pre-heating needed as well as options for air frying, broiling, baking, roasting, and reheating. A 60-minute timer and adjustable temperature range from 167- to 400-degrees are complemented by the black matte finish as well as the dishwasher-safe internals for simple clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As of right now, there isn’t very many options in Amazon’s $39 and under air fryer category. While models like the Chefman TurboFry go for around $35 at Amazon, you’re dropping down to a 2-quart air fryer with the savings here. For some folks, that will be a more ideal option, but if you’re looking for something to support more than just solo meals and side dishes, today’s lead deal is worth a closer look.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips and homemade guilt free donuts. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F, integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone and indicator lights.

