Bring home an Instant Pot Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for easy fall dinners: $142.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $149.95 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can grab it for $142.49 shipped. Regularly $200, this is $57.50 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Unlike some of the more affordable Instant Pot models, this one features built-in air frying capabilities alongside the usual preset cooking programs. It replaces as many as 11 smaller kitchen appliances with the ability to also roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, make yogurt, and even act as a home sterilizer. The stainless steel inner pot is complemented by 1500-watts of power, an included air fryer basket, a protective pad for your countertop, and a boiling tray, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You could alternatively drop down to the 6-quart model at $130 shipped right now. While that’s not all that much of a discount over today’s lead deal, it might be a smarter option anyway for folks that don’t need all 8-quarts. Otherwise, head over to our recent Instant Pot roundup for deep price drops on a range of the brand’s countertop ovens and air fryers with deals starting from $70 right here.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for deals on wire-free motion-activated lights, up to 50% off kitchen faucets, sinks, and more, at Home Depot, these Wushof kitchen knives and shears, and the now $7 Gorilla Grip 3-Slot Tool Holder. And in case you missed it, here’s our coverage of the new (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker:

The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids

11-In-1 1-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; Pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates

Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air fried crust

