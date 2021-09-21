Bring home an Instant Pot Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for easy fall dinners: $142.50 (Reg. $200)

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $200 $142.50

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $149.95 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can grab it for $142.49 shipped. Regularly $200, this is $57.50 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Unlike some of the more affordable Instant Pot models, this one features built-in air frying capabilities alongside the usual preset cooking programs. It replaces as many as 11 smaller kitchen appliances with the ability to also roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, make yogurt, and even act as a home sterilizer. The stainless steel inner pot is complemented by 1500-watts of power, an included air fryer basket, a protective pad for your countertop, and a boiling tray, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You could alternatively drop down to the 6-quart model at $130 shipped right now. While that’s not all that much of a discount over today’s lead deal, it might be a smarter option anyway for folks that don’t need all 8-quarts. Otherwise, head over to our recent Instant Pot roundup for deep price drops on a range of the brand’s countertop ovens and air fryers with deals starting from $70 right here

Then go swing by our home goods guide for deals on wire-free motion-activated lights, up to 50% off kitchen faucets, sinks, and more, at Home Depot, these Wushof kitchen knives and shears, and the now $7 Gorilla Grip 3-Slot Tool Holder. And in case you missed it, here’s our coverage of the new (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers

More on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker:

  • The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids
  • 11-In-1 1-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; Pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates
  • Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air fried crust

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Wali’s vertical dual monitor desk stands plunge t...
Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up...
Cuisinart’s pellet smoker is a must-have for fall...
This highly-rated wood moisture meter is now under $15....
Save up to 40% on Samsung’s official Qi charging ...
SanDisk’s reversible USB-C 256GB metal flash driv...
Samsung’s 49-inch 120Hz Curved Gaming Monitor see...
Nulaxy’s new adjustable aluminum laptop stand fal...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Score an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for yourself and a friend at $100 off (New low)

$100 off Learn More
29% off

Wali’s vertical dual monitor desk stands plunge to new lows from $20 (Up to 29% off)

From $20 Learn More
From $470

Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up to $200 off

Save $200 Learn More
Reg. $380

Cuisinart’s pellet smoker is a must-have for fall BBQs at $290 (Reg. $380)

$290 Learn More
30% off

This highly-rated wood moisture meter is now under $15.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

$15.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Save up to 40% on Samsung’s official Qi charging pads, stands, and more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $33+

SanDisk’s reversible USB-C 256GB metal flash drive hits Amazon low at $29.50 (Reg. up to $45)

$29.50 Learn More

Mow Joe’s 16-inch electric mower ditches gas + oil for just $88, more in New Green Deals