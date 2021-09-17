Greenworks 24V brushless drills, impact drivers, and more are on sale from $50 today

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsGreenWorks
Save now From $50

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver with Two Batteries for $99.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from $130, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, though we have seen it fall to $70 in the past. This drill uses the Greenworks 24V battery system that ties in with other products from the manufacturer. You’ll find that there’s a 1/2-inch keyless chuck that makes bit changes easy and two different speed settings with a variable trigger. The 18-position clutch allows you to dial in torque to avoid over-tightening, and there’s even a built-in LED light that illuminates where you’re working. The battery also has a USB-A port to charge your devices while on the jobsite. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

More Greenworks 24V tool deals:

Be sure to swing by our DIY tools guide for more deals to browse. There, you’ll find WoodRiver’s 7-piece Forstner bit set down to $20, saving a full 50% from its normal going rate. Also, we found SKIL’s 10-inch table saw, which is a must for woodworking. Available for $299, this marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen at Amazon, saving $50 from its normal going rate.

More on the Greenworks Drill/Driver:

  • 24V Lithium Ion battery delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging
  • Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life.
  • 1/2 in. keyless ratcheting chuck for easy bit changes. 2-speed gearbox with speeds of (0-380, 0-1450 RPM) and 310-in-lbs. of torque. Versatile 18-position clutch for torque control to avoid stripping / over tightening screws
  • Convenient built-in LED light for working in poorly-lit spaces, Cushioned overmold grip for superior comfort and control, Included belt clip allows you to free your hands while completing other tasks at hand,

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

GreenWorks

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Score eight best-selling LED camping lanterns at $4 eac...
Under $7 Prime shipped scores six utility knives and 20...
Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Power Pack drops...
Give your 65-inch TV a raise with Walker Edison’s...
CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 450-piece mechanics tool se...
Your lunch box has seen its day, replace it with this c...
Samsung 85-inch HDR 4K Smart TV with $600 Amazon credit...
Nuun lets you ditch 40 single-use sports drink bottles ...
Show More Comments

Related

DEWALT’s 12-in. brushless chainsaw makes tree trimming easy at $99, more in New Green Deals

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16-in. chainsaw with 12Ah battery + blower $449, more in New Green Deals

Greenworks’ 40V blower + mulcher makes leaf cleanup a breeze at $86, more in New Green Deals

Tested: Greenworks 48V Electric Mower has finally converted me away from gas/oil

Battlefield 2042 now launching mid-November, missing original release date by almost a month

Save 25%

Save up to 25% on Anker Soundcore earbuds, headphones, and speakers from $26

From $26 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Data Defense, Earthlings Beware!, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Get unlimited talk and text plus LTE data and lifetime VPN protection for $110 (Reg. $393)

$110 Learn More