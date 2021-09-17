Greenworks 24V brushless drills, impact drivers, and more are on sale from $50 today

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver with Two Batteries for $99.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from $130, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, though we have seen it fall to $70 in the past. This drill uses the Greenworks 24V battery system that ties in with other products from the manufacturer. You’ll find that there’s a 1/2-inch keyless chuck that makes bit changes easy and two different speed settings with a variable trigger. The 18-position clutch allows you to dial in torque to avoid over-tightening, and there’s even a built-in LED light that illuminates where you’re working. The battery also has a USB-A port to charge your devices while on the jobsite. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Be sure to swing by our DIY tools guide for more deals to browse. There, you’ll find WoodRiver’s 7-piece Forstner bit set down to $20, saving a full 50% from its normal going rate. Also, we found SKIL’s 10-inch table saw, which is a must for woodworking. Available for $299, this marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen at Amazon, saving $50 from its normal going rate.

24V Lithium Ion battery delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging

Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life.

1/2 in. keyless ratcheting chuck for easy bit changes. 2-speed gearbox with speeds of (0-380, 0-1450 RPM) and 310-in-lbs. of torque. Versatile 18-position clutch for torque control to avoid stripping / over tightening screws

Convenient built-in LED light for working in poorly-lit spaces, Cushioned overmold grip for superior comfort and control, Included belt clip allows you to free your hands while completing other tasks at hand,

