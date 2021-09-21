This highly-rated wood moisture meter is now under $15.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 255,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter Digital Wood Moisture Meter for $15.39 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon 30% off has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer not only shaves 30% off, it also beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This handy digital moisture meter will let you quickly gather the water saturation level from over 300 different wood types in addition to various building materials. Two high precision pins penetrate the surface to deliver a reliable reading that’s bound to help you make a more informed decision regarding how to proceed. All metrics are displayed on a large display, which should make it a cinch to read for most. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

While the meter above does come with a battery to get you started, it might be worth reinvesting some of today’s savings by grabbing this 4-pack of Amazon Basics 9V batteries at under $7 Prime shipped. Since these aren’t as common as AA or AAA batteries, you’re bound to be happy to have a few extras whenever the need strikes.

Dr.meter Digital Wood Moisture Meter features:

Equipped with 2 high precision pins, this moisture meter can quickly measure both wood (6%-60%) and building materials (1.5-33%) with excellent 0.1% resolution and only +/-2% error range! Plus, it is also capable of measuring 0-50 degrees C of the current environment!

To cover all your bases, we’ve designed this humidity detector with 8 different modes under the wood mode. From mode A to mode H, this wood moisture tester helps you measure over 300 types of wood, allowing you to pick or purchase the perfect wood you want!

