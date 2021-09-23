Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe chargers are now up to 29% off following rare discounts from $25

Belkin is now taking an extra 15% off a selection of its popular chargers when code CHARGE15 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charging Stand for $84.99. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the best price to date at $5 under our previous mention and an all-around rare chance to save on the accessory. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 875 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, those rare discounts also carry over to Belkin’s collection of other MagSafe charging accessories. With an extra 15% off the entire lot, you’ll find some of our top picks down below. Just don’t forget to apply the code noted above to lock-in the savings.

On the eve of Apple’s new iPhone 13 finally releasing, we’re also seeing a pretty massive collection of MagSafe discounts up for the taking. In terms of the first-party offerings, both the standard MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo are on sale for the best prices yet.

Not to mention, those deals also continue over to a selection of bundle offers at Verizon, which are taking 30% off various packages of official gear. Ranging from the MagSafe Battery Pack to Apple’s iPhone 13 cases, these are notable ways to be ready for your new handset to arrive come Friday. Of course, go check out all of our other top MagSafe accessory recommendations for some additional ways to upgrade your setup.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!