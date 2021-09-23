Stand up while working with this tall dual monitor desk mount at $24 (New low, 27% off)

Dream Fit 2020 (98% lifetime positive feedback from 3,600+) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Standing Desk Mount for $23.99 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves a total of 27% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Usher a clean and sophisticated look into your office with this dual monitor mount. It is headlined by a tall pole that makes it a great choice for standing desk setups. Each arm is sturdy enough to uphold a 22-pound display with the ability to extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners will also be able to swivel screens into portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Both C-clamp and grommet attachments are included, allowing you to pick the optimal solution for your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pair your purchase with Nulaxy’s Adjustable Laptop Stand at $10 Prime shipped. It will work with MacBooks, Chromebooks, PC laptops, and more. Aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 22 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height by 3.15 to 5.12 inches.

If you aren’t positive that the lead deal is for you, this dual-monitor desk mount is just $16.50 Prime shipped. You can also grab a vertical dual monitor desk stand from $20 or the Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone for $80. And don’t forget to check out Turtle Beach’s new Neat Skyline microphone alongside today’s review of Plugable’s first Thunderbolt 4 hub.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Standing Desk Mount features:

Extra Tall Pole – The 32″ dual monitor mount pole allows you to adjust the monitors between sitting and standing positions. Mounts to desks (up to 3.9″ thick) with heavy duty C-clamp or optional grommet mount.

Full Motion & Height Adjustment – Adjustable monitor stand arms offer +45° to -45° tilt, 180° swivel, 360° rotation, and height adjustment along the center pole for optimal screen positioning. Monitors can be placed in portrait or landscape orientation.

