This dual-monitor desk mount just hit a new 1-year low at $16.50 Prime shipped (38% off)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 54,000+) via Amazon is offering its Dual-Monitor Desk Mount for $16.65 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A price drop paired with the on-page coupon delivers 38% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This streamlined monitor mount from Wali brings a clean and sophisticated look to any desk and is sturdy enough to uphold two 22-pound displays. Each monitor arm can extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners will be able to swivel screens into portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Both C-clamp and grommet attachments are included, allowing you to pick the optimal solution for your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

WALI Dual-Monitor Desk Mount features:

Fits two monitors up to 27”, maximum support weight up to 22lbs per arm. Mount plates detachable and height adjustable compatible with VESA mounting hole 75x75mm and 100x100mm.

Two-stage locking system which includes C-Clamp and 4” diameter Grommet-Base, and both systems are compatible with 4” thick desk.

The high-grade arms extend and retract, +/-90° tilt and swivel to change reading angles, and 360° rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

