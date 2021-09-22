Turtle Beach’s new Neat Skyline mic pairs a simplistic style with USB-C connectivity

The world of dedicated PC microphones has greatly expanded over the last few years. There are all sorts of options that span just about every price point imaginable. From affordable to premium, it’s hard to argue that any dedicated option will not result in a quality boost when compared to the integrated microphones found in laptops, smartphones, and many other mainstream devices. Now, a new Neat Skyline microphone from Turtle Beach is throwing its hat into the ring with a clean look, USB-C connectivity, and a large mute button. Continue reading to learn more.

Neat Skyline bears simplistic style, USB-C connectivity, and a large mute button

If you aren’t after an over-the-top microphone like Razer Seiren Emote, the new Neat Skyline offering from Turtle Beach could be the next-best thing. It offers a simplistic design at a reasonable price when compared with many other well-known brands. Along the back you’ll find a modern Type-C port for connectivity, but if you’re all in on USB-C, you’ll need to bring your own cable since it ships with a Type-C to USB-A cable.

Apart from that common inconvenience, the new Neat Skyline microphone checks all of the typical boxes with plug-and-play compatibility for macOS or Windows and 24-bit/96kHz audio that should be more than sufficient to upgrade the quality of conference calls, streams, and the list goes on. Up front you’ll find a large mute button resting atop its base, and its current state is conveyed by either a green or red light.

“As the founder of the team that championed better microphones for the masses, it is great to have our first product with Turtle Beach be a mic designed to help the most people with their daily conferencing needs. Our team has worked tirelessly to make Skyline the right mic for a variety of everyday uses, and we’re proud to add it as the newest microphone to our list of renowned products that have come before it,” said Skipper Wise, Neat Microphones founder and vice president at Turtle Beach.

Pricing and availability

With a list price of $69.99, Neat Skyline lands about where you would expect for a name-brand USB microphone. One unforeseen perk of being an early adopter is that the official Amazon listing is slightly discounted and priced at $66.21. This is the case for both white and black colorways of Turtle Beach’s new microphone. Neat Skyline is currently in pre-order status, with October 18 being its official launch date.

9to5Toys’ Take

With a sea of competing USB microphones, it’s unclear whether Neat Skyline will be able to make a notable splash. A unique design is one of its biggest differentiators, with both colorways having a simplistic look that should blend well in just about any setup.

So if you want a microphone that will steal the show from the other gadgets on your desk, you may be better served by something else. But for folks that are on the lookout for something with a clean aesthetic that’s manufactured by a large brand, Neat Skyline is certainly worth considering.

