Lululemon new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Sweatshirts, pants, more from $20

Lululemon offers new markdowns up to 50% off to its We Made Too Much section. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your workout wear with the Metal Vent Tech T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $54 and originally sold for $78. This t-shirt is a Lululemon best-seller and was designed to promote comfort. The versatile style pairs nicely under sweatshirts and can look great with joggers, jeans, shorts, and more. It has a seamless design to eliminate chaffing and the slim fit is flattering. It’s available in four color options and features over 600 positive reviews. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

