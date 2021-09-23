Old Navy takes up to 60% off clearance + an extra 40% off your purchase with deals from $6

Old Navy is offering up to 60% off clearance and an extra 40% off when you apply promo code DEAL at checkout. Plus, find deals throughout Old Navy from $6. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your wardrobe for fall with deals on jeans, sweaters, outerwear, workout styles, and more. One of our top picks for men is the Slim Ultimate Shorts with a 10-inch inseam for just $12. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $30. You can choose from an array of color options and the material is infused with stretch for all-day comfort. They also have a tag-free waistline and four pockets to store small essentials. With over 1,100 reviews, these shorts are rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

