Old Navy takes up to 60% off clearance + an extra 40% off your purchase with deals from $6

Old Navy is offering up to 60% off clearance and an extra 40% off when you apply promo code DEAL at checkout. Plus, find deals throughout Old Navy from $6. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your wardrobe for fall with deals on jeans, sweaters, outerwear, workout styles, and more. One of our top picks for men is the Slim Ultimate Shorts with a 10-inch inseam for just $12. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $30. You can choose from an array of color options and the material is infused with stretch for all-day comfort. They also have a tag-free waistline and four pockets to store small essentials. With over 1,100 reviews, these shorts are rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Built-In Flex Everyday Poplin Shirt $21 (Orig. $35)
- Slim Ultimate Shorts 10-inch $12 (Orig. $30)
- Soft-Washed Perfect-Fit T-Shirt $6 (Orig. $8)
- Tapered Woven-Trim Zip-Pocket Sweatpants $15 (Orig. $40)
- Breathe ON Textured Henley T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- PowerSoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings $12 (Orig. $40)
- Mid-Rise Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans $23 (Orig. $35)
- Mock-Neck Garment-Dyed Sweatshirt $20 (Orig. $35)
- Cropped Jean Jacket $19 (Orig. $40)
- Loose Cozy Sherpa Crop Zip Hoodie $18 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!