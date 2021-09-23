Renogy’s feature-packed solar-rechargeable flashlight plunges to $17 (Save 34%)

Amazon is offering the Renogy E.Lumen 500 Solar-Rechargeable Flashlight for $17.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.25 of the lowest price we have tracked. This powerful multi-function flashlight is inundated with standout features. For starters, its headlight produces 500 lumens of light. Next up we’ve got a sidelight built into its handle. An integrated rechargeable battery means that you can top it off with a cable whenever the need strikes. There’s also a solar panel that captures the sun’s energy for later use. And that’s not all, this offering is also a seat belt cutter and glass shattering hammer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively you could snatch up two EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for a mere $6 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that these operate using AAA batteries and cannot be recharged using sunlight. Brightness tops out at 270 lumens, which is roughly half of what the deal above offers. Over 300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to peek at our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent and notable additions range from an Amazon Basics 29-piece titanium drill bit for $19.50 to a nice list of DEWALT, RYOBI, and other combo kits at up to $220 off at Home Depot. You can also cash in on Sun Joe’s fall gear sale from $46 and maybe even snag Gorilla Grip’s 3-Slot Tool Holder at just $7 Prime shipped.

Renogy E.Lumen 500 Solar-Rechargeable Flashlight features:

Superior Brightness A powerful headlight and sidelight provide long-lasting illumination with 7 working modes.

Your Outdoor Companion An integrated seat belt cutter, glass shattering hammer, and magnetic attachment back you up for any outdoor situation.

Effortless Recharging High-efficiency solar panels utilizes sunlight to recharge the flashlight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!