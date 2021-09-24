Bring the veggie growing inside this winter with AeroGarden Harvest at $90 (Save 40%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Grower for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150 at Best Buy, it just dropped from $120 at Amazon with today’s offer saving you as much as 40% while marking the second-best price of the year. For comparison, we last saw it at $85 over Prime Day. Cooler weather means that the viability of an outdoor garden is slowly dropping, though that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy fresh herbs and veggies until next spring. AeroGarden Harvest enters as an indoor alternative with the ability to cultivate six plants at a time using the LED and hydroponic growing system. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers. Head below for more.

In order to help get you started growing, the featured deal also includes a herb seed kit with Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. But if that’s not going to cut it, you can use a portion of the leftover cash to pick up one of the other various seed pod kits available at Amazon to kickstart your indoor garden. One easy recommendation is the Spicy Chili Pepper variety pack, which provides three different types at $17.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

AeroGarden Mission: To bring the magic of gardening in-home all year-round, and to inspire and enable people to enhance their food, their homes, and their lives through a simple and daily connection to what they grow. The 6-pod Harvest garden is our most popular countertop garden. It’s easy to use, has a sleek tailored shape and a small footprint to fit in any kitchen.

