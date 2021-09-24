New subscribers can try out three months FREE of Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus

Amazon is offering new members three months FREE of both Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus. For comparison, you’d pay $45 for the Audible portion of this deal and an additional $24 for Music Unlimited, delivering a combined $69 value. Audible Premium Plus brings access to all of the Audible Plus library as well as a monthly credit to purchase any audiobook you come across. After that free book, you’ll enjoy 30% off additional purchases. Plus, Music Unlimited lets you stream over 75 million songs ad-free, making today’s deal a great way to enjoy both books and music. Learn more here.

If you have Amazon Prime, then you automatically have access to Amazon Music at no additional cost. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music, which is something that you’ll eventually have to do with today’s lead deal.

If you prefer to read books instead of listen to them, consider these deals on Kindle Unlimited subscriptions from $48. With up to 40% in savings available, Kindle Unlimited offers millions of books to read for one monthly fee, making it a great subscription for the bookworm in your life.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer available until September 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Valid for US customers only. Offer available by invitation only to new subscribers of Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible. You will receive a 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial and a 3-month Audible Premium Plus free trial. After your 3-month free trials, you will be charged the then current full price (currently $9.99 – or $7.99 for Prime Members – per month plus any taxes for your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and $14.95 per month plus any taxes for your Audible Premium Plus subscription) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Your subscriptions continue until cancelled. Cancel anytime by visiting Your Amazon Music Settings and Your Audible Settings. Your subscriptions must be cancelled separately. Canceling one subscription will not automatically cancel the other. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC and Audible, Inc. Offer limited to one per customer and account, is non-transferable, and may not be resold. Amazon and Audible reserve the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

