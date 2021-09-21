Prepare for next week’s Amazon event with up to 40% off Kindle Unlimited subscriptions from $48

Amazon is currently offering its Kindle Unlimited eBook subscription at up to 40% off. You can currently get the 6-month sub for $47.86 (Reg. $60), 12-month for $80.30 (Reg. $120), or 24-month for $143.80 (Reg. $240). Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s eBook reading service that includes millions of titles across essentially all genres for one monthly fee. You won’t have to worry about buying individual books anymore, as with this service you just start reading whatever you’re in the mood for. Fall is here, so this subscription will let you kick back and relax with your favorite novel, sci-fi, thriller, and more at any time. Many of the books even include an Audible version so you can listen to them without having to spend any more. Though the best experience is on Amazon’s Kindle, you don’t have to have one to take advantage of this offer, as it works on just about any device. Learn more here.

Should you opt for the 24-month long option above, you’d be saving nearly $100. In that case, if you don’t want to wait for next week’s event, Amazon’s Kindle with Backlight is $55 in certified refurbished condition. It’s likely the best budget-friendly way to enjoy your new subscription since the backlit e-ink display makes it easy to read day or night.

Speaking of the Kindle, did you know that new models are just around the corner? In fact, though the event is next week, just yesterday Amazon leaked information on its upcoming Kindle Paperwhite to the public, and we have all of those details lined up right here for you to take a look at.

Additional Kindle Unlimited details:

By signing up, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another payment method on file after any applicable free trial. Your Kindle Unlimited membership continues until canceled.

