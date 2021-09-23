Ninja’s Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo hits Amazon low at $120 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $170, like it usually fetches at Target, this is $20 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. The 5.5-quart capacity is joined by the ability to handle both pressure cooking and air frying tasks alongside a host of other cooking modes including “slow cook, steam, yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, and keep warm.” This model can handle a 4-pound chicken or up to 2-pounds of fries alongside dishwasher-safe internals and an included “nesting broil rack to steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity.” Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can get in the Instant Pot multi-cooker game for $89 with the 6-quart Duo 7-in-1 model, and score an additional quart of capacity over today’s lead deal. Just don’t expect to get the air frying capability here. If you want that option on an Instant Pot, our ongoing price drop on the Duo Crisp model might be worth a look.

Then go hit up these ongoing price drops on the oven air fryers from Instant Pot starting from $70, this $50 price drop on Ninja’s Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set, and the now live Vitamix Days sale with up to $230 in savings on the brand’s high-end blenders and accessories. Just make sure you check out this end-of-season deal on Cuisinart’s pellet smoker at nearly $100 off as well.

More on the Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

The best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot.

TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices and then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish.

9-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, and keep warm.

5-qt cooking pot and 4-qt Cook & Crisp Plate are nonstick and dishwasher safe.

Includes nesting broil rack to steam, broil, add a layer of capacity and easily stores inside the cooking pot.

