Ninja’s Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo hits Amazon low at $120 (Reg. $170)

-
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $170 $120

Amazon is now offering the Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $170, like it usually fetches at Target, this is $20 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. The 5.5-quart capacity is joined by the ability to handle both pressure cooking and air frying tasks alongside a host of other cooking modes including “slow cook, steam, yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, and keep warm.” This model can handle a 4-pound chicken or up to 2-pounds of fries alongside dishwasher-safe internals and an included “nesting broil rack to steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity.” Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can get in the Instant Pot multi-cooker game for $89 with the 6-quart Duo 7-in-1 model, and score an additional quart of capacity over today’s lead deal. Just don’t expect to get the air frying capability here. If you want that option on an Instant Pot, our ongoing price drop on the Duo Crisp model might be worth a look. 

Then go hit up these ongoing price drops on the oven air fryers from Instant Pot starting from $70, this $50 price drop on Ninja’s Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set, and the now live Vitamix Days sale with up to $230 in savings on the brand’s high-end blenders and accessories. Just make sure you check out this end-of-season deal on Cuisinart’s pellet smoker at nearly $100 off as well. 

More on the Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

  • The best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot.
  • TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices and then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish.
  • 9-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, and keep warm.
  • 5-qt cooking pot and 4-qt Cook & Crisp Plate are nonstick and dishwasher safe.
  • Includes nesting broil rack to steam, broil, add a layer of capacity and easily stores inside the cooking pot.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Gotham Steel’s Pro 20-piece pots and pans set fal...
Add this rustic TV stand to a living room or bedroom fo...
Declutter your desk in style with a 3-tier rolling cart...
Sennheiser’s AirPods competitor CX 400BT Wireless...
Swap that controversial AirPods Max case for this alter...
Just $3.50 adds Nite Ize’s DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi...
Add this live edge 40-inch coffee table to your living ...
Renogy’s feature-packed solar-rechargeable flashl...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Gotham Steel’s Pro 20-piece pots and pans set falls to low of $177.50 shipped

$177.50 Learn More
Save now

Charge your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch with this 3-in-1 bable for $25 (Reg. $34)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Incredibox, Titan Quest, ATOM RPG, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $143

Save up to $143 on AUKEY’s PowerZeus and PowerTitan portable power stations from $150

From $150 Learn More
Save 34%

Add this rustic TV stand to a living room or bedroom for $59.50 shipped (34% off)

$59.50 Learn More

Razer refreshes Xbox and PlayStation gear with headsets, charging stands, more

Review: Plugable launches its first Thunderbolt 4 hub with 60W charging and compact design

23% off

Declutter your desk in style with a 3-tier rolling cart that’s made of steel: $20 (New low, 23% off)

$20 Learn More