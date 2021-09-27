Golf Apparel Shop End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off Callaway, PGA Tour, more

-
Fashionthe golf shop
60% off from $15
Golf Apparel Under 50

The Golf Shop End of Season Sale offers up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on PGA Tour, Callaway, Jack Nicklaus, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Jack Nicklaus Pieced Luxtouch Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to just $18. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $65. This shirt is available in two color options and it features moisture-wicking fabric for added comfort. The enhanced stretch fabric was designed specifically to help your golf swing and it has built-in sun protection as well. Rated 4.9/5 stars from the Golf Shop customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

the golf shop

About the Author

Reebok offers extra 50% off sale styles + 30% off sitew...
L.L. Bean’s new fall arrivals are live! Find flan...
Nordstrom offers up to 50% off Cole Haan, Nike, adidas,...
Express offers huge discounts from $5 on new fall markd...
Under Armour offers up to 50% off pullovers, pants, mor...
Mountain Hardwear takes 65% off its web specials: Jacke...
Macy’s VIP Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren...
Ray-Ban x Facebook new smart sunglasses allow you to ta...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items: Outerwear, polos, more

from $25 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s offering up to 50% off in-house apparel from $7 Prime shipped

from $7 Learn More
Save 50%

Just $5.50 scores you this iPad mini 6 smart cover (Save 50%)

$5.50 Learn More
45% off

Anker charging accessories up to 45% off Gold Box, 20W USB-C iPhone charger: $12, more

$12+ Learn More
Reg. $180+

Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision now $140 (Reg. up to $230)

$140 Learn More
$149 off

Start the week by saving $149 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon

From $1,150 Learn More
Save now

Skip Apple’s latest and save $399 on iPhone 12 with this pre-paid discount

$399 off Learn More
50% off

Reebok offers extra 50% off sale styles + 30% off sitewide with deals from $15

+ 30% off Learn More