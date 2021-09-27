Golf Apparel Shop End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off Callaway, PGA Tour, more

The Golf Shop End of Season Sale offers up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on PGA Tour, Callaway, Jack Nicklaus, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Jack Nicklaus Pieced Luxtouch Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to just $18. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $65. This shirt is available in two color options and it features moisture-wicking fabric for added comfort. The enhanced stretch fabric was designed specifically to help your golf swing and it has built-in sun protection as well. Rated 4.9/5 stars from the Golf Shop customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!