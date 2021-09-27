This Apple Health-ready smart jump rope just tumbled to $10 Prime shipped (50% off)

The official Renpho storefront at Amazon is offering its Smart Jump Rope for $9.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off on-page coupon has been clipped and code ROPE0925 is applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $20, stacking the discounts mentioned above will lead to 50% off while also beating the lowest offer we have tracked by $7. Burning calories is a whole lot easier when you’re doing something fun. That’s why this smart jump rope could be just the thing to shake up an otherwise boring workout routine. Using the Renpho Fit app, you’ll be able to pair this with a smartphone and even log metrics in the Apple Health app. An integrated screen on one of the handles offers up yet another way to keep tabs on your progress.

If you aren’t delighted by the thought of a smart jump rope, this basic solution will still give you a workout at under $5 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. You’ll forfeit a built-in display as well, but that could be worth passing up if you won’t get much use out of it and spending less matters most.

Since you’re here, there’s a reasonable chance that you may also want to snag Withings’ BPM Wi-Fi blood pressure monitor at $80. After that, be sure to also check out our sports and fitness guide to find a smart indoor exercise bike at $400 off alongside this 656-yard golf rangefinder at $57. And if you tend to burn most of your calories while knocking out various projects, perhaps you should grab a magnetic wristband for $7 Prime shipped.

RENPHO Smart Jump Rope features:

Most convenient cardio exercise: With RENPHO smart jump rope, you can get a more efficient, more low-cost, and happier cardio exercise. The jump rope is lightweight and portable, it can be flexibly used indoors or outdoors. Keep workouts, it will help you keep a fit body and effectively improve cardiopulmonary functions and endurance.

Reach fitness goal with APP Renpho Fit: Our fitness skipping rope can connect with our APP Renpho Fit that can easily analyze and track your periodic workout data. You can grasp your skip time, total skip number, calories burned, and tangles to reach your fitness goal at any time.

