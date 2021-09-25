Free up your hands with this magnetic wristband at $7 Prime shipped (28% off)

A Dr.meter-authorized seller at Amazon is offering its Magnetic Wristband for $7.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While this offering currently has a list price of $12, our research shows that overall it and other competitors tend to sell for closer to $10. Even so, today’s offer shaves 28% off and comes within $0.74 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you sometimes wish you could grow a third hand during projects, this deal may have your name written all over it. While it won’t give you another arm, this magnetic wrist band will offer up an easy way to keep screws and many other metal objects within reach. It’s touted as being powerful enough to hold everything from nails to screws, bits, nuts, bolts, and much more.

Take another route when grabbing a DEWALT Drive Guide instead. For $7 Prime shipped you’ll garner a way to keep screws from slipping while being driven. This unit surrounds a screw when first getting it started so it becomes nearly impossible for it to fall off your bit and drop onto the floor.

Once you’re all finished here, you may also want to hop inside our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Some examples of what you’ll find there include RYOBI’s 18V drill/driver combo with two batteries, bits, and more at $59 in addition to an Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set for $19.50. Plus, the Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool is down to $3.50.

Dr.meter Magnetic Wristband features:

Armed with 15 magnets, the wristbands can be flexibly adjusted the length to wrap on your wrists to hold more small parts, the strong magnets will never disappoint your expectations.

Thanks to their 100% 168D ballistic polyester, the Dr. Meter Magnetic Wristbands can tackle years of wear, tear, and abuse. Better yet, the cotton mesh padding wicks moisture and keeps you comfortable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!