Withings’ BPM Wi-Fi blood pressure monitor pairs with HealthKit and more at $80 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Withings BPM Connect HealthKit Wi-Fi Blood Pressure Monitor for $79.95 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from $100, today’s deal saves 20% and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2021, though we have seen it fall to $70 once before. If you’re someone who has to frequently check your blood pressure, then this monitor is a must-have tool. Being Wi-Fi connected and FDA certified, you just place the cuff on your arm, hit the button, and it takes your blood pressure. After that, it’ll automatically sync that data to the Health Mate app and you can even email the reports to your healthcare provider from the app. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Ditch the on-arm design for this wrist-based blood pressure monitor. You can pick it up for just $29 at Amazon, which is quite a bit below today’s lead deal. While it’s not Wi-Fi connected, and you won’t be able to have it automatically sync data to your phone, it’s a great idea to have this around the house if you’re on a tighter budget and still need to monitor your heart rate.

Keep track of other parts of your health and fitness journey when picking up Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale. You can just step on the scale and it’ll store the information with both HealthKit as well as Google Fit for an automated experience. Plus, it’s just $20 right now, saving 33% from its normal going rate.

More on the Withings Blood Pressure Monitor:

BLOOD PRESSURE – systolic and diastolic plus heart rate

MEDICALLY ACCURATE – FDA cleared device

EASY TO READ & UNDERSTAND – immediate results with a color-coded feedback on the LED screen of the device.Materials:PC plastic,Fabric

WI-FI & BLUETOOTH SYNC – automatic data sync to the Health Mate app

