Skip Apple’s latest and save $399 on iPhone 12 with this pre-paid discount

Visible Wireless is currently offering an unlocked pre-paid iPhone 12 64GB bundled with a $200 Mastercard gift card for $600 shipped. Typically fetching $799 alone on the handset, you’re looking at a total value of $399 in savings thanks to the promotion. This matching our previous mention and the best offer yet for the smartphone. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for three months in order to lock-in the sale.

Even with the new iPhone 13 being unveiled earlier this month, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s now previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect way to put some of that gift card credit included above to good use would be picking up a new case for your iPhone 12. Amazon just so happens to still be offering a clearance event on the official Apple styles starting at $20, delivering some of the best prices yet across the lineup. Ranging from clear cases to leather covers and more, you’ll be able to save up to 60%.

Now if you’re dead set on bringing home the latest and greatest from Apple, we’re seeing a similar batch of pre-paid discounts on the iPhone 13 series handsets. Arriving with the same $200 bundled gift card as above, you’ll also grab a free HomePod mini in order to score $290 in savings. Learn more about the promotion right here or just go check out our Apple guide for all of the other best deals as we kick off the week.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

