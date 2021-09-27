Skip Apple’s latest and save $399 on iPhone 12 with this pre-paid discount

-
AppleiPhoneVisible
Save now $399 off

Visible Wireless is currently offering an unlocked pre-paid iPhone 12 64GB bundled with a $200 Mastercard gift card for $600 shipped. Typically fetching $799 alone on the handset, you’re looking at a total value of $399 in savings thanks to the promotion. This matching our previous mention and the best offer yet for the smartphone. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for three months in order to lock-in the sale.

Even with the new iPhone 13 being unveiled earlier this month, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s now previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect way to put some of that gift card credit included above to good use would be picking up a new case for your iPhone 12. Amazon just so happens to still be offering a clearance event on the official Apple styles starting at $20, delivering some of the best prices yet across the lineup. Ranging from clear cases to leather covers and more, you’ll be able to save up to 60%.

Now if you’re dead set on bringing home the latest and greatest from Apple, we’re seeing a similar batch of pre-paid discounts on the iPhone 13 series handsets. Arriving with the same $200 bundled gift card as above, you’ll also grab a free HomePod mini in order to score $290 in savings. Learn more about the promotion right here or just go check out our Apple guide for all of the other best deals as we kick off the week.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

iPhone

Visible

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Start the week by saving $149 on Apple’s M1 MacBo...
Latest $5 weekend movie sale goes live at Apple alongsi...
Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13: power banks, stand...
Celebrate iPhone 13 launch day with an Amazon low on Ap...
iPhone 13 series see pre-paid discounts with bundled $2...
Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 sees launch day di...
Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina ...
Apple discounts The Sopranos to $60 + seasons at $15 ea...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

iPhone 13 series see pre-paid discounts with bundled $200 GC + HomePod mini ($290 off)

$290 off Learn More
50% off

LUTEC outdoor floodlights from just $18.50 today at Amazon + lamps, more up to 50% off

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $150

August Smart Lock Pro with HomeKit falls to new all-time low at $99 (Save 33%)

$99 Learn More
50% off

ESR iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors up to 50% off from $5: Cloud soft, clear, more

From $5 Learn More
Save 50%

Just $5.50 scores you this iPad mini 6 smart cover (Save 50%)

$5.50 Learn More
45% off

Anker charging accessories up to 45% off Gold Box, 20W USB-C iPhone charger: $12, more

$12+ Learn More
60% off

Golf Apparel Shop End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off Callaway, PGA Tour, more

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $180+

Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision now $140 (Reg. up to $230)

$140 Learn More