iPhone 13 series see pre-paid discounts with bundled $200 GC + HomePod mini ($290 off)

It’s iPhone 13 launch day, and while there are still all of the best offers for those on a carrier right here, Visible Wireless is now getting in on the savings with its own day one promotion. Right now, all four of the new iPhone 13 series handsets are being bundled with a $200 gift card of your choice as well as a HomePod mini. With prices starting at $720 for the unlocked pre-paid handsets, there’s $290 in value thrown in for picking up Apple’s latest. These are the best offers out there for those who aren’t on a carrier and trading in a phone, too.

The all=new iPhone 13 series arrives as Apple’s best smartphones yet powered by the new A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display and a smaller notch. in one of four sizes. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for more.

Visible iPhone 13 handset promotions:

One thing to note here is that your new iPhone 13 will be locked to Visible for the first three months, but then afterwards you can port it over to any other carrier of your choosing.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

iPhone 13 Pro. The biggest Pro camera system upgrade ever. Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. Superfast 5G1Durable design and a huge leap in battery life.

