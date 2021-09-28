Amazon clears out prev-gen. Fire HD tablets at up to 49% off from $80, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now discounting its previous-generation Fire HD 10 64GB Tablet to $95.99 shipped. Usually fetching $190, you’re looking at a new all-time low alongside 49% in savings that’s $12 under the best offers we’ve seen previously. The 32GB model is also on sale for $79.99, down from $150 to a new low, as well. While not the new model that was refreshed earlier in the year, the now previous-generation Fire HD 10 arrives with a 10.1-inch 1080p display and comes backed by up to 64GB of storage which can be supplemented by a microSD card. Alongside a 2GHz processor, you’re also looking at all-day battery life that lets you get through 12 hours of web surfing, Netflix binging, and more before needing to plug in. Its USB-C port also rounds out the package alongside hands-free Alexa and a 720p front-facing camera.

For a closer look at how the lead deal compares to the rest of Amazon’s tablets, go have a look at our 2021 breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup. We break down all of the information on which model is best for you and your family with the perks of each model and other specific use cases. Then check out our hands-on reviews for the Fire HD 10 as well as Amazon’s keyboard add-on for a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Then for the latest and greatest from Amazon, be sure to go check out the just-unveiled Kindle Paperwhite 5. Having hit the scene last week, pre-orders are now live ahead of today’s Amazon hardware showcase. We’re not expecting to see any news in the Fire HD space, with Alexa, Echo, and other smart home gadgetry stealing the spotlight for the fall event.

Fire HD 10 features:

Fire HD 10 is our largest display in 1080p full HD—now 30% faster thanks to the powerful new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi. Enjoy downloaded content on the go with up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life. Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, games, apps, eBooks, and songs. Stream or download thousands of videos from Prime Video, Netflix, STARZ, Disney+, and SHOWTIME. Discover over 570,000 apps and games, over 450,000 Audible titles, and millions of songs. Experience Picture-in-Picture viewing with Red Bull TV, Twitch, NBC News and more.

