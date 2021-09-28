All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wired Controller now available

With the release of Metroid Dread less than two weeks away, PowerA has launched pre-orders for a couple of accessories themed after the latest addition to the series. These come in the form of a Nintendo Switch Slim Case and an Enhanced Wired Controller. Unsurprisingly, the artwork found on the new Metroid Dread PowerA gear looks fantastic, making each offering a solid option for Samus Aran fans to consider picking up. Feature-wise, each of PowerA’s Dread-themed products is the same as you’d find across the company’s other Slim Case and Enhanced Wired Controller units. Continue reading to learn more.

Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case

Just like other Slim Cases in the PowerA product lineup, this new Dread-themed case is made with both Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles in mind. Inside you’ll find storage for up to 10 game cartridges and the console itself. The game cartridge sleeve can also pop up in a tent-like mode to behave as a Switch stand that’s perfect for playing in table-top mode.

As you would expect, the new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case is officially licensed by Nintendo. Pricing is set at a reasonable $12.99 with a release date that’s slated for October 15. Since Metroid Dread comes out on October 8, delaying shipments by one week seems like a missed opportunity, to say the least.

Metroid Dread PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller

Next on the docket we have a new Metroid Dread PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller. It connects to Nintendo Switch using a 10-foot USB-C cable and boasts an integrated 3.5mm headphone port. Like other Enhanced Wired Controllers, this PowerA offering has two Advanced Gaming Buttons along the back that are user-mappable. It’s available for pre-order now at $27.99, and like the case above, will launch on October 15.

9to5Toys’ Take

Without question, Metroid is one of my all-time favorite game series. It’s right up there with The Legend of Zelda, making the upcoming release a title that I am very excited to play. While it arguably won’t be as big of a hit as the latest Animal Crossing has been, it’s far from a shock that PowerA has taken the time to craft a couple Dread-themed products.

While just about every Switch owner could be potentially interested in a carrying case, the same cannot be said about a controller. This rings especially true since the latest the new Metroid Dread PowerA controller is wired. While this won’t be a bother to everyone, I think it may have been wise for the company to also release a wireless unit as well.

