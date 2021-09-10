Nintendo uploads final Metroid Dread gameplay overview trailer, and it’s almost 5 minutes long

Nintendo is known for many game franchises, but Metroid is one of few that is known for creating a genre of its own. With a large number of games in the series that date all the way back to the company’s original NES console, it’s safe to say that this title has withstood the test of time. Metroid Dread is the latest to join the franchise after being originally announced during E3 2021. Today, Nintendo uploaded its final trailer for the game, and at roughly five minutes long, it’s the most extensive to date. Continue reading to learn more.

Final Metroid Dread trailer is the longest one yet

The all-new gameplay overview trailer for Metroid Dread provides us with the closest look yet at “an unprecedented threat that is closing in on Samus.” Throughout the journey, the most powerful bounty hunter will “explore the inner belly of a beastly planet” called ZDR. It’s described as having many secrets hidden across “a massive labyrinth of distinct areas,” which hopefully tells us that buyers will enjoy many hours of gameplay with this title.

In addition to the typical arm cannon and missiles, Samus will also gain access to a new slide, melee counter, Spider Magnet, Flash Shift, and even the ability to lock onto multiple targets using the Storm Missile. In typical Metroid fashion, new abilities will allow you to explore more areas across the map.

E.M.M.I robots are another interesting part of the Metroid Dread storyline. These adversaries will “track down Samus and try to capture her.” Nintendo says that “if they capture Samus, she will meet her end.” These robots will audibly detect Samus, making it crucial to always remain on high alert. You can watch the near-five minute gameplay overview trailer below.

Pricing and availability

Metroid Dread is slated for release on October 8, which is roughly one month away. As with just about every modern Nintendo release, pricing is set at $59.99. There’s also Metroid Dread Special Edition, which has a list price of $89.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

With 19 years having past since the last 2D Metroid release, Dread cannot come soon enough. While not everyone will have the same opinion, everything I have seen so far has me extraordinarily excited to play the upcoming game. Despite the Switch having low-end specifications when going head-to-head with other consoles, Nintendo so far looks to have, in fact, pulled off fluid 60 frame-per-second gameplay with graphics that are bound to look great in handheld mode and on the big screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!