Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new details on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have unleashed some new details on the upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. With release dates quickly approaching on the remakes, Nintendo has dropped some new trailers and details on more of the game’s standout features as well as details on mountable Pokémon in Legends: Arceus, plus much more. Everything is found below.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

As a quick refresher, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl bring players back to the Sinnoh region to team up with Professor Rowan, take on Team Galactic, and explore the Grand Underground.

One of the new features on display today is the Pokétch — “a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps.” It features a Dowsing Machine app used to locate hidden items as well as the ability to allow players to “call on wild Pokémon to help them out by using hidden moves like Cut to chop down obstructive trees or Rock Climb to scale steep cliffs.”

The Pokémon Company is also detailing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s Amity Square. Nestled in Hearthome City, Amity Square is where players will be able to spend time with their pocket creatures including being able to walk around with six in your party and take commemorative photos and videos.

Poffins — snacks used to buff your Pokémon’s stats — were previously only available for creation in the Poffin House, but you can now make them in Amity Square as well.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are set for release on November 19, 2021. Pre-orders are now live at $60.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

From the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl remakes, we move on to the upcoming mainline RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This one is a prequel of sorts, set in the Sinnoh region when it was known as the Hisui region. Mount Coronet towers over the land with new alpha Pokémon — larger, tougher creatures with glowing red eyes that are “aggressive in chasing and attacking players that stray too close.” Here’s more details on those:

Each one of these Pokémon seems to hold power not held by regular Pokémon. People known as wardens are tasked with looking after these Pokémon by performing duties such as making sure the nobles’ territories remain unviolated or providing offerings of food and water.

Arc Phone

Players will also have access to a device known as the Arc Phone — a mysterious piece of gear players get a hold of early in the adventure that is somehow tied to the flagship Mythical Pokémon Arceus:

This device seems to contain some sort of strange power, and it will apparently help guide players on their journey.

But arguably most exciting of all, and something you won’t find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, is the mountable Pokémon. Players will get their hands on the Celestica Flute that can summon special Pokémon that will let you ride them to move faster on land, in water, or even fly through the skies. Here are some details from Nintendo on the various mountable Pokémon types:

Wyrdeer : Wyrdeer has powerful, sturdy legs, and riding upon it will allow players to gallop across the land at great speed and jump to leap over obstacles.

Basculegion : Basculegion can carry players on its back, allowing for travel across bodies of water. Basculegion is also able to launch itself from the water’s surface, letting players leap effortlessly over obstacles in their way.

Hisuian Braviary: Hisuian Braviary will let players soar through the skies. From up in the air, players will also be able to get a good look at what kinds of Pokémon live down below and what kinds of items might be found.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases Friday, January 28, 2022, and is now available for pre-order.

You’ll find even more details on Legends Arceus as well as the Diamond and Pearl remakes in our previous feature piece. Just make sure you also check out the new Pokémon Halloween collection with apparel, plushies, collectibles, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!